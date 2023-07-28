Mýa Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Moodring with Digital Deluxe Edition Available Today

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, and pop-culture’s ultimate multi-hyphenate Mýa heralds the 20th anniversary of her gold-certified third full-length album, Moodring, with the release of the special Digital Deluxe Edition out now on all streaming platforms via Interscope/UMe. It notably expands the original tracklisting with nine songs and remixes previously unavailable on DSPs.

Among the additions, it boasts three originals, namely “EXtacy,” “Little Too Much, Little Too Late,” and the title track “Moodring.” Plus, it flaunts four remixes of her smash “My Love Is Like…Wo.” Recharged and ready for summer 2023, “My Love Is Like Wo… (DJ Flex Jersey Club Remix)” delivers a high energy reimagining of the original tailormade for the dance floor. Its urgent drive, pulsating 808s, and exhilarating spirit ignite the track with a fresh and fiery spark. Not to mention, the Digital Deluxe also houses two remixes of “Fallen.”

Check out the full tracklisting below.

Moodring first enchanted audiences upon its release on July 22, 2003. It crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 and eventually earned a gold certification from the RIAA. Retrospectively, Billboard hailed “Things Come And Go” as one of “The 40 Best Deep Cuts of 2003” and proclaimed, “Mýa’s stunning vocal layering befits the times – and works today as well.” Plus far, The Boombox dubbed it “an underrated gem.” Thus far, the LP has generated over 100 million streams.

"As we mark the 20th anniversary of Moodring, I can't help but look back with pride,” Mýa said of this milestone. “This album was a turning point, marking my first venture as an executive producer and setting me on a path towards greater autonomy in my career. Moodring is more than just music; it's a testament to my growth as an artist and holds a special place in my heart. With the release of this deluxe version, I'm thrilled to invite fans old and new to experience this cherished project. Here's to two decades of Moodring and the enduring power of music that connects us all."

Mýa recently unveiled Mýa (Digital Deluxe 25th Anniversary). Beyond plugs from Rated R&B, YouKnowIGotSoul, and more, STUPIDDOPE proclaimed, “fans can relive the magic that propelled Mýa into stardom.”

TRACKLISTING

My Love Is Like...Wo Fallen Why You Gotta Look So Good? feat. Lloyd Banks Step / Main Mix Sophisticated Lady No Sleep Tonight Anatomy 1On1 Hurry Up (feat. Gunz) Things Come & Go feat. Sean Paul You After The Rain Late Whatever Bitch Taste This Take A Picture Free Fallin’ Real Compared To What EXtacy** Little Too Much, Little Too Late** Moodring** My Love Is Like Wo…(DJ Flex Jersey Club Remix)** My Love Is Like…Wo (Part II) - (Allstar Remix Main)** My Love Is Like…Wo (Part III Swizz Mix Main) feat. Cassidy** My Love Is Like…Wo (Part III Swizz Mix Main) w/ No Rap** Fallen (The Remix Original)** Fallen (The Remix Plus)**

**Bonus Tracks

About Mýa:

GRAMMY Award winning entertainer Mýa is a globally celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, actress, dancer, choreographer, model, philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur. With a career spanning over 25 years, Mýa's alluring talent echoes around the globe and across decades as a beloved, respected artist. Her self-titled debut album in 1998 went double platinum, producing hit singles such as "It’s All About Me," "Movin On," and "My First Night With You." Collaborations with renowned artists such as Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, P!nk, and Missy Elliott on the GRAMMY-winning "Lady Marmalade" and other hits such as “Ghetto Supastar,” “Take Me There,” “Case of the Ex,” “Girls Dem Sugar,” “Free” & “My Love is like Wo!” solidified her status as a cross-genre international staple. Mýa is also a highly respected indelible talent across film, television, Broadway, and gaming, with a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in the Academy Award-winning film "Chicago." In 2008, Mýa began her own independent label, Planet 9, and has since released various compilations and GRAMMY-nominated albums. In 2023, Mýa marks her 25th anniversary in the entertainment industry…with the best yet to come!

www.myamya.com