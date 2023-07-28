NCR Transforms and Connects Firebirds Wood Fired Grill’s Operations

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, was selected by Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to transform its technology platform with NCR Aloha.

Firebirds operates polished casual American restaurants in 21 states via its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. The NCR Commerce Platform unifies all of NCR Aloha’s robust capabilities and provides a cloud-based solution that is boosting Firebirds’ efficiency and creating a great dining experience.

“We needed a partner for innovation and NCR delivers the best solution on the market,” said Patrick Greene, Vice President of Information Technology, Firebirds International, LLC. “With NCR Aloha, we have more than just a point of sale. We get operational and financial insights through analytics, can easily integrate solutions through the cloud and deploy directly to all our restaurants, and have a single point of support for faster IT resolutions.”

NCR’s solutions also extend to the FIREBAR®, its in-house bar, where handheld devices are making service smoother and helping increase revenue. It is proving a turnkey solution and a centralized hub for all of Firebirds’ operations.

“The NCR Commerce Platform is the strategic hub to transform and connect all of Firebirds’ locations,” said David Wilkinson, president, NCR Commerce. “By bringing all its technology solutions together, the Firebirds team can simplify operations, speed innovation and let their restaurants do what they do best – provide great food and service.”

NCR is a full end-to-end provider from order creation to payment settlement that brings together software, services and hardware -- trusted by more than 100,000 restaurant sites, including independent operators, domestic chains and international brands across the globe. NCR Aloha provides everything enterprise and SMB restaurants need to transform, connect and run their businesses, boosting efficiency and increasing growth.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds’ exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. To become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online, visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.