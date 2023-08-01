Beacon Announces Acquisition of All American Vinyl Siding Supply

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of All American Vinyl Siding Supply, LLC (“All American”) of Tupelo, MS.

“I am so pleased that our loyal customers will now be served by Beacon,” said Vic Chisholm, an owner of All American. “Beacon’s broad range of residential and commercial exterior building products and relentless focus on helping contractors grow their businesses will be successful in the Tupelo market.”

“We are thrilled that the All American team is joining Beacon. With over 30 years of product and market knowledge, this team enhances our service level as we support customers in northern Mississippi, as well as across the state where we have three additional branches,” added Lynn France, Regional Vice President, Southeast.

Our Ambition 2025 goals include growth by both acquisition and greenfield openings. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of six acquisitions and the opening of 14 new greenfield locations.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.