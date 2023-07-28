Surfing World Welcomes New Wave of Refreshment

HAYDEN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Beverage Company, the rapidly expanding North American beverage brand known for its certified organic, non-GMO full-line beverage solutions, is delighted to announce its partnership as an Official Refreshment of the Wallex US Open of Surfing Presented by Pacifico, the fourth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series and the first stop on the WSL Longboard Tour.

" Tractor Beverage is thrilled to partner with the World Surf League this summer, introducing flavor-forward beverages that will quench the thirst of a generation craving real, refreshing drinks," stated Justin Herber, Chief Brand Officer at Tractor Beverage. " Our values align perfectly with the WSL's focus on bringing the surfing community together through authentic experiences and a shared passion for making a positive impact on the world. Tractor’s dedication to protecting the natural world and waterways through organic farm practices, and our delicious flavor combinations make us a natural fit for supporting the WSL and its events."

" We are so excited to welcome Tractor Beverage Company to the WSL family. Being able to offer our fans sustainably sourced certified organic beverages is important to the league, and we are very well aligned with this company's mission. We also have a shared goal of creating memorable experiences that bring people together, and the Wallex US Open of Surfing is the perfect opportunity to do so. This will be an event to remember, and Tractor Beverage Company is a big part of that," said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer.

The Wallex US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico is the fourth stop on the World Surf League (WSL) Challenger Series and first stop on the WSL Longboard Tour. During this event, Tractor Beverage will offer samples of its deliciously original organic craft refreshers and organic premium craft sodas in recyclable aluminum cans with BPA-free liners, in line with the WSL's commitment to sustainability and ocean preservation.

Tractor’s Vendor Village booth will showcase some of the brand’s most popular flavors including Hibiscus, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango, Kola Cola, and Cherry Cream. Formulated by Tractor co-founder, organic farmer, and beverage chef Travis Potter, each of these drinks captures the unbounded joy of real whole fruit and perfect organic combinations in every sip, creating a uniquely differentiated choice for Tractor Beverage fans nationwide.

To further mark the festivities, Tractor is encouraging event attendees to capture and share their US Open of Surfing moment from the Tractor booth. One lucky winner will receive two VIP passes to the highly anticipated Malibu Longboard Championship in October.

The Wallex US Open of Surfing is one of Southern California’s best summer traditions. Former CT surfers and elite young talents battle at the Huntington Beach Pier in a crucial Challenger Series event. The top longboarders face off for the first time on the WSL Longboard Tour. And on the beach, there’s everything from live music to food and shopping to Nitro Circus performing live. Be there on the sand, or watch the Wallex US Open of Surfing presented by Pacifico live July 29 to August 6 on worldsurfleague.com.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only certified organic, non-GMO beverage solution for foodservice. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. Proudly served in over 6,000 locations across all 50 states, Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company’s goal is to encourage farming practices that prevent synthetic pesticides from entering the food system and contaminating the water and land. Tractor has already eliminated more than 46 tons of synthetic pesticides from the food system since 2020 by sourcing organic ingredients, with a goal to eliminate 1,034 tons by 2033. The company was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's most innovative companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com

About World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL) is the global home of competitive surfing, crowning the undisputed World Champions since 1976 and showcasing the world’s best surfers on the world’s best waves. WSL is comprised of the Tours and Competition division, which oversees and operates more than 180 global competitions each year; Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), home of the world’s largest high-performance, human-made wave; and WSL Studios, an independent producer of unscripted and scripted projects. For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.