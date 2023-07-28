Securian Canada and Global T20 Canada Announce Sponsorship

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global T20 Canada and Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions, are proud to announce Securian Canada’s sponsorship as the Official Insurance Partner of North America’s first professional Twenty20 cricket league.

“As an organization, we are here for Canadians and their families in the moments that matter, and we are so pleased to extend that support to the athletes, coaches and staff of Cricket Canada as a sponsor of this year’s GT20 tournament,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world and we are excited to cheer on the teams alongside the growing cricket fanbase in Canada.”

The sponsorship represents Securian Canada’s first in cricket, with the company joining a growing roster of sponsors that include TD, Turkish Airlines, City of Brampton and the Ontario government, among others.

“We’re committed to collaborating with organizations that share our aim to grow the popularity of the sport of cricket in Canada and provide Canadian players an international platform to showcase their talent,” said Jason Harper, Tournament Director, Global. “Securian Canada’s investment demonstrates its support for the advancement of cricket and becoming an important part of the lives of our existing fans and new fans we will create in the future.”

Running now through August 6, the third edition of Global T20 Canada is taking place at TD Cricket Arena in Brampton, Ontario, northwest of Toronto.

CBC is the league’s official Canadian broadcast rightsholder with CBC Sports streaming all 25 league matches on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices. The championship final will air live on CBC and CBC Gem. Global T20 Canada is also being broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers in India, Australia, United Kingdom, South Africa, the Middle East and Caribbean, and other countries and regions.

Global T20 Canada consists of six city-based franchises – Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves, Mississauga (Ont.) Panthers and Surrey (B.C.) Jaguars. The franchises feature a mix of international stars from cricket hotbeds - India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Caribbean, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh - as well as top homegrown talent playing for the Canadian men’s national team.

About Securian Canada

Securian Canada is here for all Canadians and their families – however they define family – because everything they do helps build secure tomorrows. Their practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count. For over 65 years, they’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective – all while innovating at the speed the markets they serve expect. Together with their U.S. parent company – Securian Financial – Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider in the Canadian Financial Institution and Association & Affinity markets. They offer insurance solutions built with genuine care – providing specialized experiences to those they serve.

About Global T20 Canada

Global T20 Canada debuted in 2018 and is the first professional cricket league in North America playing the Twenty20 format of the sport. Sanctioned by International Cricket Council, the league consists of six city-based franchises - Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Mississauga Panthers, Brampton Wolves, and Surrey Jaguars – featuring international stars from around the world as well as homegrown talent playing on Canada’s men’s national cricket team. The 2023 edition is the third and follows the successful second edition in 2019 that drew 133 million viewers across 84 countries around the world.

