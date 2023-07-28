Lenovo’s Back to School Sale – Big Savings, No Matter How You Tech

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best tech as they return to school, and beginning on July 31 and running through August 20, Lenovo is offering doorbuster deals, and huge discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, and accessories, exclusively at lenovo.com.

The sale will feature My Lenovo Rewards member deals, deep discounts on Legion products, and ThinkPads up to 72% off. Lenovo also partnered with ID.me to offer students and teachers the opportunity to save an extra 10% off sitewide to help everyone gear up for learning this year.*

Check lenovo.com each week of the sale to save big on Lenovo's best-selling products. Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Back to School Sale**:

July 31 – August 6 Double My Lenovo Rewards Sitewide!

Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 $1,775.95 45% IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook $374.99 32% ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 $999.00 72% Yoga 7 (16" AMD) $749.99 35% Legion Pro 5 AMD Gen 8 $1,129.99 21%

August 7-13 Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 $1,624.00 55% IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) $414.99 41% Yoga 7i (14” Intel) $824.99 25% Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 $1,249.99 27% ThinkPad X1 Titanium $649.00 63%

August 14-20 Item Price Savings ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 $1,434.95 45% IdeaPad Flex 5i $619.99 28% Yoga 6 (13" AMD) $679.99 21% ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 $1,390.95 45%

“The past few years have clearly emphasized the need for smart technology at home and in classrooms,” said Carlo Savino, Vice President of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. “During the Lenovo Back to School Sale, students, parents, and educators will find great deals on the technology necessary to tackle any challenge that comes their way in the school year ahead.”

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo’s Back to School Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

Customers who sign up for the My Lenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com always receive a percentage of the purchase price returned to them as rewards points for use on future purchases and can earn extra rewards points during sales periods like the Lenovo Back to School Sale. My Lenovo Rewards members also receive free expedited shipping on all qualifying purchases. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

*Exclusions apply to doorbusters, clearance products, and other select items.

**Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

