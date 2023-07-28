Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Forecasts to 2028: Growth in Usage of Mid-stream Devices Compared to Strips

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Pregnancy Detection Kits Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pregnancy detection kits market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, driven by factors such as the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) pregnancy detection kits and the increasing number of working women who opt for convenient and time-saving testing solutions.

Key Market Trends:

1. Rise of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Pregnancy Detection Kits: The global market for pregnancy detection kits is witnessing remarkable growth due to the availability of OTC options. These kits are easy to use, affordable, and offer quick results, making them a popular choice among women. With the rise in the number of working women worldwide, who have limited time to visit doctors, OTC pregnancy detection kits have become the go-to solution for early pregnancy confirmation. The United States alone witnessed 74.09 million employed women in 2022, contributing to the market's upward trajectory.

2. Increasing Awareness Regarding Family Planning: Growing awareness of family planning among women is another significant driver of the global pregnancy detection kit market. Women are increasingly aware of the importance of family planning, which includes early detection of pregnancy. Pregnancy detection kits provide a simple and effective means for women to detect pregnancy early, promoting better health and well-being. Initiatives by governments worldwide to promote family planning and increase access to pregnancy detection kits are further boosting market growth. In Japan, the demand for family planning is projected to reach around 68% by 2030, creating favorable opportunities for the global pregnancy detection kits market.

3. Sudden Outbreak & Spread of COVID-19 Driving Market Growth: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted medical care, with people refraining from visiting centers for early detection of pregnancy. As a result, the availability of pregnancy detection kits online has surged, with consumers increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for their needs. The growth of telehealth services has also played a role in driving the market, as telehealth pregnancy detection kits can be used under the guidance of healthcare professionals, enhancing convenience for users.

4. Growth in usage of Mid-stream Devices compared to Strips: Mid-stream devices are gaining popularity due to their ease of use compared to strips. Strips require additional components and must be carefully handled to avoid moisture damage. In contrast, mid-stream tests are easier to perform either by placing the testing kit in urine flow or using a cup or container for urine collection. Both types of tests offer similar efficiency and sensitivity at 99%, favoring the adoption of mid-stream devices.

5. North America Contributing to Market Growth: North America is witnessing substantial market growth due to an increasing number of unwanted pregnancies, growing awareness about pregnancy detection kits, and the presence of significant market players. The region's market is projected to benefit from a surge in demand for self-test and point-of-care testing kits, as people opt for home-based solutions during the pandemic. Canada reported a dramatic increase in sales of family planning items, such as pregnancy tests and contraception, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global pregnancy detection kits market is segmented based on product type, type of test, distribution channel, and region. Major market players include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Quidel Corporation, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Kent Pharmaceuticals Limited, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH.

