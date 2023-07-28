Serta Simmons Bedding Continues to Bring New Products to Market Through Launch of Updated Beautyrest Harmony Collection and Expansion of Beautyrest Black Line

Following last year’s relaunch of Beautyrest Black, SSB is expanding the premium line with the introduction of the all-new Beautyrest Black B-Class, a new foundational model which brings the line’s core support, pressure relief and cooling benefits to a broader segment of sleepers. (Photo: Business Wire)

DORAVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), a leading global sleep company, announced today an updated Beautyrest Harmony® collection and the expansion of its Beautyrest Black® collection. The company also announced a new Serta marketing campaign highlighting its Perfect Sleeper® collection. The new Beautyrest mattresses, as well as the other anchor products in SSB’s portfolio and new campaign, will be showcased at the Summer Las Vegas Market taking place July 30 – August 3, 2023.

“At Serta Simmons Bedding, we have some of the most valuable brands in the industry and we are driving demand for these brands this year through the introduction of new products across our portfolio,” said Dominick Azevedo, Chief Sales Officer, SSB. “Our Beautyrest launches, in combination with the newness from Serta we began offering earlier this year, are the latest example of how we are delivering consumer-centric innovation. We look forward to enhancing our relationships with our retail partners by continually providing them and their customers with the industry-leading sleep solutions for which we are known and trusted.”

Introducing the Latest Beautyrest Harmony Collection

The updated Beautyrest Harmony collection offers advanced motion isolation and support while incorporating more sustainable materials. Highlight features include:

Advanced Motion Isolation and Improved Support – The collection addresses motion transfer, particularly for those who sleep with a partner. The collection also incorporates an improved Precision Support SystemTM, featuring increased coil counts across the line, that provides consistent support in any sleep position.

A lush, durable sleep surface made from ocean-bound plastic bottles – The cover of the collection is produced from up to 100 plastic bottles – which is up to twice the amount in the previous collection -- gathered from coastlines and ocean-bound waterways and then transformed into a premium fabric.

Three layers of cooling technology in the top model –The collection offers various levels of cooling with the top model featuring surface level cooling fibers, plant-based cooling technology on the cover and charcoal-infused cooling foam in the quilt.

Premium Pressure Relief – The refreshed collection provides premium pressure relief due to the Beautyrest ActiveResponseTM Memory Foam that contours to the body to help alleviate aches and pains.

The Beautyrest Harmony collection, which consists of innerspring and hybrid options, will be available for suggested retail pricing ranging from $699 to $2,199 (Queen).

Expanding Beautyrest Black

Following last year’s relaunch of Beautyrest Black, SSB is expanding the premium line with the introduction of the all-new Beautyrest Black B-Class, a new foundational model. Beautyrest Black B-Class, which brings the line’s core support, pressure relief and cooling benefits to a broader segment of sleepers, will be available in innerspring and hybrid options at suggested retail pricing ranging from $1,999 to $2,399 (Queen).

The new Beautyrest Harmony and Beautyrest Black B-Class mattresses will be available for retailers to order beginning this month, with shipments starting in September.

New Serta Marketing Campaign

Following the introduction of the new Perfect Sleeper and Serta iComfortECO collections earlier this year, Serta is unveiling a new brand marketing campaign. Featuring the Serta sheep and highlighting Serta Perfect Sleeper, the campaign demonstrates the restorative power of comfort, both physical and emotional, with the iconic Serta sheep taking on their new role as shepherds of comfort. The campaign, which kicks off in August, will run across national cable, CTV platforms, digital and social channels.

“We are committed to not only delivering innovative products to sleepers, but also supporting our valued retail partners with strong marketing initiatives that drive traffic to their stores,” said Laura Brewick, President of Serta, SSB. “Our new campaign helps deliver on this promise by underscoring the trademark comfort of the Serta brand while also celebrating those who provide comfort to others on a daily basis.”

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com/.