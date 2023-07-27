Signal Relief – The Phenomenally Successful Pain Patch - Attends the Famed ESPY Awards Lounge in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signal Relief, the phenomenally successful chemical-free pain patch, today announced that the company participated in the GBK Brand Bar ESPY Awards Lounge, providing Signal Relief Patches to top athletes and celebrities attending the event. Just a few of these household names include:

David Justice, Two-Time World Series Champion

James Worthy, NBA All-Star

Akbar Gbajabiamila, American Ninja Warrior

Jerry Jacobs, Detroit Lions Cornerback

Sara Reinertsen, World Champion Paratriathlete

Isaac Keys, Former NFL linebacker

Erin Coscarelli, NFL Commentator

Checkout this video with these top celebrities and athletes experiencing the Signal Relief Patch at the event.

These famous attendees experienced how Signal Relief patches are a clinically proven way to reduce the impact of pain without the need for prescriptions, ointments, or over-the-counter medications. Signal Relief has helped thousands experience significant relief, 100% chemical-free.

“We were honored to participate in this event where we were able to talk to athletes and celebs attending the event demonstrating how the Signal Relief patch can help reduce the impact of injury and chronic pain,” said Daniel Marriott, President, Signal Relief. “In addition to athletes suffering from pain and injury, many of our everyday customers are locked in lengthy struggles with pain, some having undergone multiple failed attempts at finding relief through conventional methods. The Signal Relief patch is a better way to feel better: chemical-free, clinically proven, and guaranteed to ease discomfort or your money back. Gone are the days of wasting money on single-use remedies, costly procedures, or less-effective methods. Signal Relief offers lasting relief with a one-time purchase.”

About Signal Relief

Signal Relief is relief, reinvented. The Signal Relief Patch exists to make drug-free relief a reality for every body in need. Signal Relief fulfills this mission by developing the highest quality and safest products for relief, with innovative technology and unmatched user experience. The reusable Signal Relief patch provides 100% drug-free relief customers can rely on to reduce the impact of pain every single day for at least one year. Our innovative technology has been clinically proven to reduce or eliminate the need for alternate relief methods with no risk for overdose or addiction and nothing being put into the body – only signals of pain being interrupted by the patch. For more information, please visit Signal Relief.