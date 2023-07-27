Zeet and Vultr Team Up to Offer Innovative Full-Stack Infrastructure with Integrated DevOps and SRE-Optimized Services and Tools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced the latest ecosystem partner to join its Cloud Alliance, Zeet, the integrated DevOps and deployment product for DevOps, SRE, and software development teams. Integrated with Vultr composable cloud infrastructure, Zeet provides comprehensive site reliability engineering (SRE) and DevOps services empowering developer and engineering teams to spin up high-performance cloud compute instances and services. Teams can manage infrastructure and services and easily coordinate deployments using the latest cloud-native technologies such as Kubernetes, serverless, Terraform, Docker, and Helm. SRE and DevOps teams can now create reusable infrastructure components that application developers can deploy in a self-serve way.

Zeet joins Cloud Alliance partners Cloud 66, Backblaze, Domino Data Lab, and Console Connect, along with an ecosystem of IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS providers, to provide composable cloud services to enterprises and startups alike so they can scale and meet their needs at every stage.

"The Zeet-Vultr partnership tackles cloud deployment challenges head-on,” said Johnny Dallas, founder and CEO of Zeet. “Our simplified interface enables DevOps, SRE, and development teams to unleash their cloud potential with global deployment that takes under 60 seconds, eliminating the learning curve and errors in cloud engineering. By seamlessly integrating with Vultr composable infrastructure, our platform provides efficient infrastructure management in any cloud-native environment.”

Vultr and Zeet streamline development and infrastructure management, slashing setup time from months to days. The integrated joint solutions cater to various use cases, including AI and machine learning (ML), serverless, and containerized architecture. Zeet simplifies infrastructure management, offers powerful hardware resources, enables efficient scaling, optimizes costs, and facilitates ML model deployment across multiple cloud providers. With Zeet's Docker and Kubernetes Manifest Blueprints, containerized services get created in seconds. Vultr's compute options, all available from directly within the Zeet dashboard, and Zeet's API-driven configuration ensure seamless integration into any environment. The solution’s user-friendly control panels and monitoring dashboards simplify cloud management and enhance application observability allowing businesses to focus on growth.

Vultr and Zeet combine high-performing cloud infrastructure with an all-in-one automated DevOps platform that gives startups and growing enterprises the autonomy to build and deploy enterprise-grade solutions quickly and cost-effectively, as well as:

Framework, language, deployment runtime, and infrastructure options: Zeet’s versatile deployment platform supports the creation of reusable infrastructure components that application developers can deploy in a self-serve way, supporting legacy, bleeding edge, or infrastructure as code tooling. Vultr enables on-demand composable cloud infrastructure to scale up or down for workflows and applications.

Managed development platform and cloud infrastructure: With Vultr and Zeet, users can skip complex configuration setups. Zeet is pre-configured as a ready-to-go internal developer platform (IDP). Vultr allows instant instance creation with one click.

High-performance computing available everywhere: With availability across multiple regions worldwide, with local accessibility for developer teams in 32 Vultr cloud data center locations across six continents, businesses can ensure data residency compliance and benefit from low-latency edge computing.

“Vultr empowers customers with best-in-class cloud infrastructure and services to easily build and scale their cloud-native operations,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. "Through partners like Zeet in our Cloud Alliance, organizations can seamlessly integrate and transition to cloud-native operations, eliminating concerns about infrastructure updates and complexities.”

About Zeet

Zeet is an all-in-one automated DevOps platform across the major public cloud vendors. Zeet empowers developers to ship in minutes, scale to millions of users, and deploy across multiple cloud vendors. For more information or a demo, please visit: https://zeet.co/ and follow Zeet on Twitter.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.