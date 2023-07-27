Nintendo Download: Action, Cloves and Magical Tomes

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Disney Illusion Island – Join Mickey and Friends as they explore the mysterious island of Monoth on a quest to recover three magical books and save its little furry inhabitants, the Hokuns. In this new cooperative 2D-platformer adventure for one to four players, you’ll navigate as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy through a beautifully handcrafted world. Featuring fully voiced, animated cutscenes and an orchestrated original score, the Disney Illusion Island game swings exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch system on July 28. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – Explore the early beginnings of the young Double Dragon brothers as they take on both new and familiar enemies in this alternate story. It’s the year 199X, and nuclear war has devastated New York City, leaving its citizens to fight for survival as riots and crime engulf the streets. Unwilling to endure these conditions any longer, young Billy and Jimmy Lee take it upon themselves to drive the gangs out of their city. In this fresh roguelite featuring a unique and dynamic level structure, two player local co-op and nine additional unlockable characters, every playthrough is a chance for new action. Fight your way through today! Venba – Get a taste of this wholesome narrative cooking game set in the 1980s, in which you’ll help an Indian mother, who has recently immigrated to Canada, reconnect with her heritage by cooking a variety of mouth-watering South Indian dishes. Experience a story of love and loss through branching conversations, try to restore lost family recipes and bop along to a soundtrack inspired by Indian musicals. Venba comes to the Nintendo Switch system on July 31.

Digital Spotlight The More the Merrier – International Day of Friendship rolls around on July 30, so grab player two (or three, or four … ) and jump into some games you can play together on the Nintendo Switch system! Float or fight alongside each other across Planet Popstar in the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game. Adventure across the Paldea region and work together to emerge victorious in Tera Raid Battles in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Face off with your favorite fighters in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, group up in the ultimate battlefield brawl in the Overwatch 2 game or see who will sink and who will swim as you cooperate or compete in the Splatoon 3 game. With multiplayer titles like these to choose from, there are so many ways to have fun playing together!



Activities:

Celebrate the Launch of Pikmin 4 With My Nintendo Rewards! – Pikmin are all around! Celebrate the Pikmin 4 game launch by bringing some color into your kitchen and your shoes with new physical rewards. Add a touch of Pikmin decor to your home with a colorful microfiber kitchen towel or set foot into the world of Pikmin with a set of three rubber shoe charms that are all ready to lace up and go! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/21d50e37b21074e0#reward.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Resident Evil Franchise Sale – Check out the latest offers from Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise in this sale. Score great savings on Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil HD, Resident Evil Revelations and more! For more information and to view the full list of games, just take a look at this: https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

