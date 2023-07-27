Houston Mansion Will Sell to Highest Bidder at Luxury Auction® this Saturday

This Houston, TX mansion first hit the market for $9.25 million, but will now sell to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® without reserve on Saturday, July 29. The custom-built home was completed in 2021 and features a resort-style pool. Platinum Luxury Auctions is handling the sale in tandem with Compass, the brokerage of record. Learn more at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

The gourmet kitchen on the main living level features a marble island with seating for four (4). The upper living level also includes a large kitchenette. A complete list of property photos and features can be found at TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The backyard features a resort-style pool with separate spa, surround sound, and more than 2,100 sf of deck space - ideal for large families or for entertaining. TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

The newly built (2021) residence occupies a 0.8-acre lot on a private cul-de-sac within the community of Hunterwood, one of Houston's premier residential enclaves. TexasLuxuryAuction.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Saturday, a luxurious Houston home will be sold to the highest bidder at a luxury auction® without reserve. The property was recently asking $9.25 million but will now sell regardless of the auction’s high bid amount. The seller retained Miami-based auction house Platinum Luxury Auctions to conduct the July 29th sale in cooperation with Compass, the property’s listing brokerage of record. Listing agent Toktam “Toke” Ettehadieh is representing Compass in the transaction.

The custom-built residence was completed in 2021 and enjoys added privacy thanks to its location on a quiet cul-de-sac within the Hunterwood community, one of Houston’s most desirable residential enclaves. While offering plenty of peace and quiet, the neighborhood is conveniently located close to downtown Houston, the Galleria retail complex and a number of public parks.

This past October, the property enjoyed a feature in Mansion Global. At the time, a Rolls Royce was being offered with the home. Although the fancy automobile is no longer included in the sale, “We’re presuming buyers will still be excited by the opportunity to name their price for the property, which should leave plenty left over to purchase the latest Rolls Royce, if desired,” joked Trayor Lesnock, Platinum’s founder and president.

The property’s premier amenity may be its resort-style backyard, which features a large pool, spa, surround sound and 2,100 sf of deck space. “It’s akin to something one might see at a boutique, luxury hotel rather than a residence,” Lesnock added.

Modern yet welcoming, the home features an architecturally refined design that relies on lofted ceilings and spacious living areas to create elegant, light-filled interiors. Two living levels offer 10,500 sf of living area, with 7 bedrooms and 8.5 baths. High-end finishes include hardwood maple flooring and Italian marble.

The primary suite is located on the entry level, and offers a spacious bedroom with a cozy fireplace, along with an adjoining room perfect for a fitness area, nursery, or study. Its oversized bathroom includes a soaking tub, shower and his-and-hers vanities, in addition to dual water closets and walk-ins with built-in shelving.

The home’s six additional bedrooms each feature en-suite baths, with the largest of these bedrooms functioning as a “junior primary” or special guests’ suite. Additional features include a gourmet kitchen, two-story library/study with soaring bookshelves, a home theater, elevator, upper-level entertainment lounge with its own kitchenette, and a 3-vechicle garage.

Previews of the property are available through 5pm CT on Friday, July 28, which is also the deadline by which interested bidders must register to participate in the auction sale the following day. Information on property previews and auction registration is available by contacting Platinum’s project manager, Chase Boruff, at 800.674.2997. Additional information is also available online at TexasLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) “luxury auction(s).” The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets. Platinum’s team has closed more than $1.27 billion in non-distressed auction sales to date, while consulting or advising on more than $3.15 billion in luxury property assets worldwide. Discover more at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.