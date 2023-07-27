Port of Oakland and QuayChain enter into a Partnership to Improve Port Supply Chain Data

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Port of Oakland took an important step towards enhancing real-time data collection to optimize trucking operations by announcing a new partnership with QuayChain Technologies (pronounced key-chain), which will bring a new source of timely and accurate street data to help the Port of Oakland provide key metrics to stakeholders

Having timely, accurate data puts Oakland in a leadership role. According to Bryan Brandes, the Port of Oakland’s Director of Maritime, “Our goal has been for the Port to be one of the first organizations piloting a data transparency portal to make sure people know where their cargo is.”

“We believe that this street data from QuayChain will be at the core of the Port of Oakland's new portal with real-time data of the movement of containers, chassis, and trucks across the streets of the Port that will give us new insights that no other Port in the U.S. or the world has, continuing Oakland’s leadership role in port innovation and sustainable technology,” continued Brandes.

Accurate and actionable data is the lifeblood of any supply chain. QuayChain’s solution is a neural network providing access to secure real-time data to those who always need it. The Port of Oakland will provide the digital infrastructure for the new technologies to support users and improve efficiency and sustainability across all parties.

QuayChain’s CEO, Andrew Scott, a long-time leader in the freight industry, commented, “We are excited to partner with Port of Oakland’s forward-thinking leadership team to provide data to all users of this vital West Coast gateway. We will be announcing our first pilot companies from major importers, exporters, forwarding, chassis, and trucking communities in the coming months.”

The Port announced that QuayChain will deploy its QEDs (QuayChain Edge Devices) across the Port in mid-2023.

About the Port of Oakland

The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs. Connect with the Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport through Facebook, or with the Port on Twitter, YouTube, and at www.portofoakland.com.

About QuayChain

Founded in 2018, QuayChain (pronounced “Key-Chain”) focuses on using technology to solve the data black holes at Ports and Multimodal locations using private LTE, edge computing, AI, and its QEDs. Providing real-time data to Importers, Exporters, Forwarders, Truckers, IEP, and others involved in the ocean supply chain. Providing verified and independent event data sources to companies looking to optimize efficiency, visibility, and sustainability across the supply chain.