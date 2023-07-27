Iteris Chosen to Support Intelligent Transportation Systems Project in Mérida, Mexico

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been selected to modernize public transit in Mérida, the capital of the Mexican state of Yucatán, as part of a United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)-funded ITS modernization project.

This technical assistance activity provided by USTDA to the grantee, Instituto de Movilidad y Desarrollo Urbano Territorial (IMDUT), is intended to update the bus control and monitoring center, and advance the transition to electric buses for Mérida’s public transportation fleet. In this phase of the project, Iteris will support the selection and deployment of ITS technologies that will be critical to achieve the project’s objectives.

Iteris is a subconsultant to Nathan Associates, LLC, a trusted global partner for providing analytic and economic solutions worldwide, who was awarded the USTDA Mérida ITS Modernization project. Iteris will be an active part of Nathan’s team as the ITS expert and will support other members of the team in all aspects of the project, including assessment of current conditions, development of ITS technology recommendations, review of potential technology suppliers in the U.S., and creation of an ITS implementation plan.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen to support this important international initiative,” said Moe Zarean, general manager of mobility operations services at Iteris. “We realize the impact of this project is critical to improving public transportation in Mérida by enhancing overall system performance, bus control, and monitoring operations and safety. We look forward to working closely with USTDA, IMDUT, Nathan Associates and other stakeholders to make it successful.”

This project is Iteris’ first international ITS consulting project funded by USTDA, and one of the first large-scale projects in Latin America focusing on ITS solutions and bus electrification as part of modernizing public transportation networks.

