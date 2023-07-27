First Hawaiian Bank Selects Q2 to Transform its Commercial Lending Business

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that First Hawaiian Bank (“FHB”), the principal subsidiary of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB), has selected Q2 PrecisionLender™, Q2’s premier relationship pricing and profitability solution, to optimize client relationships, enhance internal team collaboration and drive more profitable deals.

Recognized as one of the top 50 banks in the U.S., FHB, founded in 1858, is Hawaii's largest financial institution. The bank has total assets of nearly $25 billion and serves customers spanning the Hawaiian Islands to Guam, Saipan and the West Coast. Since 2015, Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform has powered FHB’s online and mobile business banking solutions. Over the years, the bank has added to its suite of Q2 solutions to remain competitive, reduce risk and drive revenue. Most recently, FHB has expanded its relationship with Q2 to deliver an enhanced client experience through intelligent, actionable data insights and a collaborative approach to treasury management with Q2 PrecisionLender and Premium Treasury Pricing.

“Q2 gives us a true competitive advantage,” said FHB’s Vice Chairman of Retail Banking Group Neill Char. “It has so many benefits that we didn't anticipate upfront. For example, bankers have a virtual personal coach, 24/7, with Andi® Skills. In this day and age, with respect to the commoditization of banking and commercial lending, I believe Q2 PrecisionLender has really helped us emphasize who we are, a relationship-focused bank.”

“Our digital vision is all about transformation, and that's both for our customers and our own employees,” Char said. “I’m excited about our partnership with Q2 broadening to include Q2 PrecisionLender, and the potential for growth the new solution provides to our organization. We look forward to expanding to premium treasury and, eventually, treasury onboarding. Based on the consultant feedback and industry data we’ve seen, we believe that treasury management has the potential to be an incredible tool for helping us maximize profitability.”

FHB’s Senior Vice President & Division Manager, Alyssa Hostelley said, “Q2 PrecisionLender allows our bankers to identify cross-sell opportunities by giving them more visibility into which treasury management and merchant services products our business customers have. Actionable insights help drive increased share of wallet and non-interest income growth.”

“We look forward to deepening our partnership with First Hawaiian Bank,” said Katharine Briggs, senior vice president, Customer Success, Q2. “First Hawaiian Bank’s digital vision is focused on transformation for both its customers and its employees. It’s exciting to see the role Q2 PrecisionLender will play in modernizing and informing their holistic approach to relationship banking––from commercial lending through treasury.”

Q2 PrecisionLender is a part of Q2 Catalyst, a suite of best-in-class commercial banking solutions, and is built on the largest repository of commercial data in the world. Q2 PrecisionLender is a sales and negotiation solution used by more than 26,000 bankers at financial institutions of all sizes, including some of the largest banks in the U.S. Its intelligent virtual analyst, Andi®, empowers client relationship managers with actionable, real-time insights and coaching to structure, price, and negotiate better deals while also building stronger and more profitable relationships. By augmenting bankers’ strengths with the latest technology and data, Andi delivers recommendations on different structures and tactics while the deal is being priced and negotiated. To learn more about how Q2 PrecisionLender can help you modernize your commercial banking, visit precisionlender.com.

Click here for more information about Q2 Catalyst.

Click here to learn more about the Q2 and First Hawaiian Bank partnership.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions—from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter) to stay up-to-date.

About First Hawaiian Bank

Celebrating 165 years as the Pacific’s premier relationship bank, First Hawaiian Bank (www.FHB.com) was founded in 1858 as Bishop & Co. and is Hawaii’s largest bank offering consumer and business customers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including online, mobile banking, mobile deposits, lending, merchant services, wealth management, insurance and credit cards. The bank has 51 branch locations in Hawaii, three on Guam and two in Saipan. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) is the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank.