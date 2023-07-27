Alpine Investors Launches Vertex Service Partners, a Residential Home Improvement Services Platform, Alongside Four Partnership Announcements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring businesses, today announced the launch of Vertex Service Partners (“Vertex”), its newly formed residential home improvement services platform with a focus on roofing and other exterior services. In conjunction with Vertex’s launch, the platform announced partnerships with four leading roofing companies, Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions.

Vertex aims to create a best-in-class group of industry leaders who can share resources, best practices, and expertise to deliver unparalleled service to residential homeowners. In doing so, Vertex will focus on becoming the partner of choice for founders, management teams, and employees by focusing on culture, living by their values, and creating compelling opportunities for personal and professional growth for teammates and partners.

Dennis Elliott joins Vertex as Chief Executive Officer, arriving from Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America. Elliott spent 10 years at Driven Brands, culminating in his role as Executive Vice President, M&A and Development. Raj Das joins Vertex as President after previously serving as a Vice President on Alpine’s Investing team.

Vertex’s current community of companies includes:

Cherry Roofing & Siding: A Pennsylvania and New Jersey-based company that has offered roofing, siding, and other home improvement services to its clients since 1975.

McHale Roofing: A central Florida-based company with nearly two decades of experience in the local residential roofing industry.

Rogers Roofing: Based in northwest Indiana, Rogers has been providing primarily roof repair and replacement services for over 50 years.

Victors Home Solutions: Based in the Metro Detroit area, Victors Home Solutions has provided roof replacement and other remodeling services since 2008.

“We’re extremely excited to build a world-class ecosystem of leading residential service providers across the United States,” said Dennis Elliott, Chief Executive Officer at Vertex. “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with these four impressive companies to date, and we’re just getting started. We’re already seeing the benefits of community and best practice sharing by bringing some of the nation’s finest under one figurative roof.”

“Our goal is to get like-minded people, those who have a desire to be the best, and who believe that providing world-class customer and employee experience is the way to do that, onto the same team. Our aim at Vertex is then to equip those amazing leaders with what they need to achieve those goals, whether it’s talent, technology, capital, or community,” said Raj Das, President at Vertex.

“I’m proud that the amazing leaders and teams at Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions chose to join our growing ecosystem,” said Dan Sanner, Founding Partner at Alpine Investors. “Our goal is to provide our partner businesses the benefits of a large company while giving them the autonomy to operate independently. Our community of values-led organizations will create the unique opportunity to attract top talent and build growth opportunities across these businesses.”

Vertex is actively seeking best-in-class roofing and home improvement services companies across the U.S. to partner with. Founders and leaders are encouraged to reach out to partnerships@vertexservicepartners.com to learn more about partnering with Vertex and joining its family of leading companies.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Cherry Roofing & Siding, McHale Roofing, Rogers Roofing, and Victors Home Solutions will continue to operate independently under their existing brands.

Alpine worked with the following financial advisors: D.A. Davidson, Fourth Ridge, and Three Sixty Seven Advisors. Generational Equity represented Rogers Roofing on the sell-side.

About Vertex

Vertex Service Partners is an investment platform backed by Alpine Investors that is focused on becoming the partner of choice for founders, operators, employees, and homeowners alike. Vertex looks to support its companies with both organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and seeks to provide a network of other experienced operators across the country in addition to technology, talent, marketing, data, and other resources. To learn more about Vertex and its family of companies, visit www.vertexservicepartners.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $15 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023 and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City.1 For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://alpineinvestors.com/terms-conditions/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party reviews and Alpine Operations Group.

1 Pro forma for additional Fund IX commitments raised as of June 30, 2023 and fair market value as of March 31, 2023.