Fluor awarded more than $1 billion in Life Sciences contracts

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has been awarded a $487 million biotech expansion project in Denmark and is also mobilizing resources in the central U.S. for the first phase of a new life sciences production facility valued at $574 million. Fluor will recognize these reimbursable contracts in the second quarter backlog.

“We are excited to see the significant investments being made globally in the production of cutting-edge technologies and pharmaceuticals that will improve the lives of billions of people,” said Richard Meserole, president of Fluor’s Advanced Technologies & Life Sciences business. “Delivering these projects will help to increase the speed-to-market and meet the overwhelming demand for new medicines.”

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ATLS