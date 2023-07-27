CORRECTING and REPLACING Fiserv Adds the Amazon Shop with Points Program to its Popular uChoose Rewards Offering

BROOKFIELD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Fiserv Adds the Amazon Shop with Points Program to its Popular uChoose Rewards Offering (instead of Fiserv Adds the Amazon Shop with Points Program to its Popular choose Rewards Offering).

The updated release reads:

FISERV ADDS THE AMAZON SHOP WITH POINTS PROGRAM TO ITS POPULAR UCHOOSE REWARDS OFFERING

Cardholders at hundreds of banks and credit unions can now use their uChoose Rewards points to shop the hundreds of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions, announced today that eligible debit and credit cardholders can now redeem their uChoose Rewards® points for purchases on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app. Through this partnership, cardholders at financial institutions that are part of the uChoose Rewards program and enrolled in the Amazon Shop with Points program can now seamlessly redeem rewards points for all or part of their qualifying purchases at checkout. More than 200 financial institutions are already enrolled and by end of year cardholders at hundreds more financial institutions will be able to redeem their rewards on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app.

“Consumers love choice, and Amazon provides it,” said Rajeev Yerukalapudi, vice president of product management at Fiserv. “The Amazon Shop with Points program gives cardholders another option to redeem their uChoose Rewards points for the things they really want, driving satisfaction and building loyalty while giving them the opportunity to reward themselves through their purchases, whether for daily essentials or special occasions.”

The relationship between Fiserv and Amazon enables seamless usage of uChoose Rewards points during checkout on Amazon.com and the Amazon mobile app. To use rewards points for purchases, customers need to link an eligible uChoose Rewards account on Amazon. Once an account is linked, this payment option will be available to select during checkout. Customers can use rewards to cover all or a portion of an order, including for tax and shipping. Any remaining balance can be paid using the same card, an Amazon.com gift card, credit balance, or promotional coupon. There is no fee to use uChoose Rewards points to pay for an order and cardholders can log into their uChoose Rewards account to confirm whether their financial institution is eligible.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance convenience and value for customers,” said Tyler Aldrich, director of Amazon Payment Products. “Expanding our Shop with Points program to include uChoose Rewards from Fiserv will provide cardholders at these financial institutions even more value while shopping on Amazon.”

The 2022 Expectations & Experiences study from Fiserv showed that 71% of consumers who have multiple payment cards select the card they will use for a purchase based on the opportunity to accumulate rewards. In addition, the 2022 North American Payments Insights report from Mercator Advisory Group showed 39% of consumers indicated that an offer of redeemable points for specific merchandise, travel, or entertainment would be a motivator for them to use their card more frequently.

Cardholders looking to learn more about using uChoose Rewards points to shop on Amazon can visit amazon.com/uchooserewards.

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G