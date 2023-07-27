ScanSource Announces Partnership with Logitech

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced a partnership with Logitech, a leading designer of hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming, to deliver the company's video collaboration and modern workplace solutions.

The partnership expands the modern workplace solutions delivered by ScanSource and includes video conferencing cameras as well as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Room solutions. Additional offerings from Logitech’s portfolio include docks, webcams, headsets, keyboards, and accessories. Logitech partners will now have access to ScanSource’s expertise and support to help grow their business, as well as ScanSource’s extensive education and training programs.

“Logitech’s exceptional portfolio is a valuable addition to enhance our communications and collaboration solutions,” said Brian Cuppett, Senior Vice President, Modern Communications, ScanSource, Inc. “We are excited for this partnership to provide our customers with a more complete solution set for a productivity anywhere workplace model, and in turn, offer Logitech partners our exceptional ScanSource value.”

"Logitech's decision to partner with ScanSource as a distribution provider is driven by the shared vision of empowering customers and partners to thrive in an increasingly connected world. Together, Logitech and ScanSource will work to expand the reach of Logitech's industry-leading portfolio, ensuring that all businesses have access to innovative, high-quality products that meet their evolving needs," said Eric Spadafora, Senior Vice President, Business Sales, Logitech.

ScanSource offers communications and collaboration solutions delivered in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid, such as voice, video, integration of communications platforms, and contact-center solutions. For more information about ScanSource, please visit scansource.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.