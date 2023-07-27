O’Charley’s is Honoring Teachers and Supporting Busy Families During the 2023 Back-to-School Season

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Back-to-School season kicks into gear and kids return to the classroom, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is offering four special promotions in August to celebrate teachers and support busy families.

Back-to-School at O’Charley’s will include four O’mazing promotions in August:

O’mazing Teacher APP-reciation Special — From August 1-14, all teachers and school staff with valid ID will receive a free regular O’mazing APP-etizer! Offer valid at all O’Charley’s locations; see menu for details.

To help busy families get back to school, O’Charley’s is offering $25 Chicken Tender or Chicken Alfredo Family-Style Meals To Go, Monday through Thursday, for the entire month of August.

$30 Gift Card for $23 — To keep the deals coming and celebrate the 2023 school year, guests can purchase a $30 Gift Card online for just $23. Offer valid July 31 through August 13.

O’mazing “Homeroom Heroes” Contest — Every school is filled with O’mazing teachers and coaches who go above and beyond to change lives — and O’Charley’s wants to elevate and celebrate their stories. Throughout August, guests can visit their local O’Charley’s to nominate their favorite O’mazing Homeroom Heroes. Contact your local O’Charley’s to find out more information.

O’Charley’s special promotions for teachers and families are being offered in addition to the everyday deals offered for all guests, including favorites like $9.99 Lunch Combos and Free Pie Wednesdays. And, as always, O’Charley’s Meals for Good fundraising program provides a fun way for schools and other nonprofit organizations to raise funds for the programs they love. Organizations can host a fundraiser day and receive 15% back from all purchases made by supporters or sell $25 gift cards and receive $5 back from each card to use for their cause. Details are online at www.ocharleys.com/meals-for-good-fundraising.

