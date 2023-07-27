Thermador Takes Induction Cooking to the Next Level with the Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is taking induction cooking to the next level with the launch of the Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range – combining new Thermador-exclusive induction features with the power and performance of a convection oven. As the latest addition to the Thermador Induction Innovation Collection, the new range puts induction in motion with features such as MoveMode® and HeatShift® for a more dynamic and intuitive cooking experience.

Building on its brand legacy in the kitchen, the Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range from Thermador features patented, state-of-the-art induction technology which brings mobility to the cooking process, provides flexible cooking and superior performance, along with a fully connected experience with Home Connect®. Induction cooking offers precise temperature control, more power and time-saving benefits for busy households.

Available in 30-inch and 36-inch models, the new Induction Range – equipped with large flexible cooking zones – offers complete control over every culinary endeavor, with key features including:

Top: Liberty® Induction Cooktop

Flexible Cooking Zones for flexibility in motion. Extra-large cooking zones offer versatility and accommodate multiple pots and pans, as well as teppanyaki grills up to 16” long.

for flexibility in motion. HeatShift® for power control on the move. A feature that divides the cooktop into three preset heat zones, allowing users to change power levels by simply moving cookware without having to adjust the controls. It is perfect for going from sauté to simmer.

for power control on the move. MoveMode® for effortless transfer setting. Transfer cooking settings from one zone to another by simply moving the pot or pan across the cooktop. This setting is great for cooking multiple dishes at the same time.

for effortless transfer setting. PowerBoost® for a quicker heat time. Save time heating up pots and boil water quicker with this feature that increases element power by up to 50 percent.

for a quicker heat time. CookSmart® for fast and accurate heating. Heat cookware to one of five presets and automatically maintain the selected temperature to achieve consistent results for even the most complex recipes.

for fast and accurate heating. Full Access® Telescopic Racks for easy grip and access. Support heavy dishes inside the range with up to three racks that expand completely for easier access.

for easy grip and access.

Bottom: Pro Harmony® Oven

Large Oven Capacity to accommodate large meals effortlessly. The oven is equipped with up to 4.9 cubic feet capacity on the 36-inch model and 4.4 cubic feet capacity on the 30-inch model.

to accommodate large meals effortlessly. Full Access ® Telescopic Racks to support heavy dishes with up to three telescopic racks that expand completely for easier access. The 30-inch model includes one telescopic rack (in addition to two standard racks), and the 36-inch model includes three telescopic racks.

® to support heavy dishes with up to three telescopic racks that expand completely for easier access. Third Element Convection for precise airflow. The convection technology allows for cooking on multiple levels.

for precise airflow.

“We are continuously striving to innovate our product portfolio to ensure a superior cooking experience at home,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Head of Marketing, Thermador. “Our consumers seek culinary precision with a design that integrates seamlessly into their kitchen aesthetic, which is why we created the new Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range. It marries the unparalleled features of our Liberty® Induction Cooktop with the power of our Pro Harmony® collection, resulting in a truly intuitive and stunning range.”

Thermador developed the Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range to fit into any kitchen. Built with a side-to-side frameless black glass design, it offers a sleek, smooth surface for greater flexibility when cooking that also makes cleaning fast and simple.

The Pro Harmony® Liberty® Induction Range is now available at select retailers nationwide, with options starting at $8,399 (30-inch model) and $11,599 (36-inch model). For more information about the Induction Range or to find your nearest retailer, please visit the Thermador website here.

About Thermador:

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. Thermador products span two distinctive luxury collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through Home Connect®, which provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.