Go! Solutions Announces Official Launch of Innovative New Recipes to Expand Functional Product Offering

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petcurean, the award-winning manufacturer of premium pet food brands Go! Solutions®, Now Fresh® , Gather™ and Summit™, is excited to announce that its Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Insect Recipe for Dogs and Go! Solutions Skin + Coat Care Large Breed Puppy and Adult Salmon Recipes with Grains for Dogs are now available at pet specialty retailers across North America. The innovative new recipes expand upon the popular Go! Solutions line with recipes that are designed to support a variety of different dietary needs based on the individual needs of pets, while meeting consumer demand.

Functional foods continue to represent a major trend in the pet food industry. According to a 2023 report by Kerry, half of North American pet parents surveyed are willing to spend more on pet foods that offer functional benefits. In addition, sustainability is increasingly impacting choices made by pet parents. A survey conducted by Wizer found that more than half of respondents said they were mindful of sustainability when purchasing pet food.

“Every pet parent wants what’s best for their furry family members, and this is what drives our team to continually innovate and introduce new recipes that provide both functional and nutritional benefits and that support animals’ overall wellbeing,” said Natalie Asaro, Nutrition Manager at Petcurean. “We’re thrilled to officially launch our Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Insect Recipe for Dogs and Go! Solutions Skin + Coat Care Large Breed Puppy and Adult Salmon Recipes with Grains for Dogs, and build upon the success of our existing solutions-oriented collection.”

The new Go! Solutions recipes follow the September 2022 launch of Go! Solutions Weight Management + Joint Care and Go! Solutions Digestion + Gut Health. As with all recipes in the Go! Solutions line, the new recipes are formulated by Petcurean’s expert nutrition team and provide complete and balanced nutrition with premium quality, functional ingredients, and zero by-product meals and artificial preservatives.

Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Insect Recipe for Dogs is ideal for pets with food allergies or sensitivities. Featuring black soldier fly larvae – an emerging novel protein source that is hypoallergenic, sustainable, and highly digestible – this recipe has been carefully crafted with important nutrients for dogs and as few ingredients as possible to offer a diet that is less likely to trigger food sensitivities. In addition, this recipe provides a sustainable choice for environmentally-conscious pet parents as insect-based proteins have less impact on the environment as they yield a smaller carbon footprint.

Go! Solutions Skin + Coat Care Large Breed Puppy and Adult Salmon Recipes with Grains for Dogs are formulated to meet the specific needs of large breed dogs at each key life stage. These recipes feature salmon as the single-source animal protein, targeted mineral ratios to support strong bones, and large kibble.

“Maintaining the health and happiness of our pets is the top priority for any pet parent, and we’re seeing increased interest from consumers who are looking for functional recipes that provide solutions to common dietary needs and preferences,” added Asaro. “While purchasing pet food made with alternative proteins may be new for some pet parents, we love learning of consumers who come back and share stories of their pets with food sensitivities who are now thriving after they’ve switched to Go! Solutions Sensitivities Limited Ingredient Grain-Free Insect Recipe for Dogs.”

About Go! Solutions®

Go! Solutions is a premium dog and cat food brand offering functional, solutions-oriented recipes crafted by expert pet nutritionists. Made with premium-quality ingredients, Go! Solutions recipes are formulated to address common dietary issues and preferences to satisfy picky eaters and support strong muscle development, healthy skin and a shiny coat, food sensitivities, and healthy digestion and weight control. Each nutrient-dense recipe is carefully crafted to provide relief to pet parents looking for expert solutions for their pet’s dietary needs, to help dogs and cats look and feel their best. Recipes contain complete and balanced nutrition and a drool-worthy flavour that pets love. Go! Solutions is a flagship brand of Petcurean’s family of premium-quality pet food products. For more information, visit www.go-solutions.com.

About Petcurean®

Petcurean is a proudly Canadian company that creates premium-quality pet food recipes for dogs and cats (and cats and dogs) through its family of flagship brands including: Go! Solutions®, Now Fresh® , Gather™ and Summit™. Petcurean pet foods are sold exclusively through select pet specialty retailers in Canada, the United States, and more than 30 countries internationally. The Petcurean family of brands is committed to sustainability as it pertains to pets, people and the planet. With every decision they make and every recipe they create, they put pets first. For more information, visit www.petcurean.com.