SemanticGuard™ Inc. wins Phase II SBIR for U.S. Air Force F-22 cyber intrusion, detection, and prevention

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SemanticGuard announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract in the amount of $1.25M focused on GUARDx cyber protection and resiliency to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and starting 20 July 2023, SemanticGuard began its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“SemanticGuard is honored to win this contract - we exceed the U.S. Government Zero Trust requirements for Software Assurance and Embedded Security with funding from the Department of Defense (DoD). SemanticGuard is delivering a new category of application security to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure and DoD needs,” said Eron Heard, CEO of SemanticGuard.

“The Department of the Air Force is constantly searching for the next generation of technology to make our warfighters safer and more efficient,” said Col. Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the DAF. “As agile innovators, we believe small businesses are the key to this goal for delivering disruptive air and space capabilities.”

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.”

About SemanticGuard Inc.

SemanticGuard™ Inc. is a Huntsville-based Delaware C-Corp that maintains the patent on GUARDx™, an Application Security Platform developed in collaboration with CFD Research under an Army Avionics Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) effort with $4M in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). SemanticGuard is a Joint Venture with CFD Research to commercialize the GUARDx™, product developed as a critical application protection, detection, and response platform. For more information, visit: www.semanticguard.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

Sole organization leading the planning and execution of U.S. Air Force & U.S. Space Force science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

The innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within AFRL. Brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.