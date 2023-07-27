o9 Solutions Announces Partnership with MangoGem S.A. to Optimize Supply Chain Planning and Scheduling

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced a new business alliance with MangoGem S.A., a software company for real-time automated advanced optimization of operations through AI-powered planning and scheduling. The partnership enables o9 clients to benefit from a single solution that drives integrated business planning and scheduling processes directly on the o9 platform, ultimately optimizing their operations and decision-making capabilities.

MangoGem offers AI-powered optimization software with highly sophisticated and innovative algorithms for production planning and scheduling for manufacturers. Through this partnership, the MangoGem versatile enterprise modeling with innovative solvers will be fully integrated into o9‘s AI-powered Digital Brain platform, creating a unique opportunity for manufacturers across industries for supply chain and operations optimization.

The MangoGem integration with o9’s platform will allow companies to replace their legacy production scheduling systems with the latest AI-technology and solvers to model their shop floor operations and constraints realistically. By integrating planning with scheduling, o9 clients will be able to drive better alignment across planning functions and horizons, leading to increased operational efficiencies and improved service levels.

The o9 and MangoGem solution has already been deployed at a large global food and beverage manufacturer, helping the company optimize its manufacturing operations through aligned and integrated planning and scheduling. The o9 and MangoGem partnership‘s innovative and unique approach to automating the creation of detailed production schedules support the holistic optimization of the manufacturer’s highly complex bulk and packaging operations and constant alignment with its distribution, market deployment, and available-to-promise processes.

MangoGem CEO Ben Rodriquez said: “Our partnership with o9 demonstrates the excellence of our planning and scheduling optimization solution and our ability to model complex use cases previously considered intractable.”

“We are very excited about our partnership with MangoGem as it will provide great value to our clients,” says Tanguy Caillet, Executive Vice President Growth Markets and Global Partnerships at o9. “With MangoGem’s sophisticated and innovative solvers and o9’s AI-based digital platform, o9 clients will be able to enhance and optimize their integrated planning and scheduling processes, ultimately enabling them to make more data-driven decisions for their supply chains and operations.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. o9 brings together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About MangoGem S.A.

MangoGem is a Belgian software company that helps industries optimize production & supply chain operations performance using a combination of artificial intelligence and metaheuristics in its automated real-time advanced planning & scheduling software solution. Its team of senior industrialists, technologists, and scientists with 30+ years of internationally recognized experience and achievements operates globally. MangoGem is able to improve the operations Key Performance Indicators far beyond the state-of-the-art solutions and to lower the dependency on human planners’ know-how. For more information, please visit www.mangogem.com