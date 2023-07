Casey’s Marks 30 Million Meals* Donated to Families Across the Heartland

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through its long-standing partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization, Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) has helped provide 30 million meals* to people struggling with hunger in its local communities.

Since establishing the partnership in 2020, Casey’s guests are invited to join the movement to end hunger and participate in Casey’s annual roundup at the register campaign supporting Feeding America. For each dollar donated, 10 meals are distributed to families across the heartland through the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks. Recently the partnership between Casey’s and Feeding America marked 30 million meals made possible since the launch of the partnership.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make life better for our communities and our guests every day – and this includes working alongside Feeding America and the 53 local food banks we assist, to help those struggling with hunger," said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Casey’s. “Food insecurity and availability present challenges for many in our communities. But through meaningful collaboration, community partnerships and the generosity of our guests, we will continue to make a positive impact for those who need it most.”

"We are grateful for partners like Casey’s who are committed to our vision of an America where no one is hungry,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. "Some of the highest local rates of food insecurity are found in rural areas. Supporters like Casey’s are critical to building community-led change that improves food insecurity, particularly in areas that are disproportionately impacted by hunger.”

Eighty-seven percent of counties with the highest rates of food insecurity are rural, according to Feeding America. As this challenge remains prevalent nationwide, Casey’s is committed to prioritizing additional ways to support hunger relief efforts across the heartland.

The company recently donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa in support of expanding its distribution center. And this spring, Casey’s provided $30,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, enabling funds for five mobile food distribution events in Knoxville, Tenn., and where nearly 50,000 pounds of food were distributed to local area communities.

To learn more about Casey’s efforts to help end hunger in America, visit our webpage at: www.caseys.com/community.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, including food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.2 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.