PEWIN Announces 2023 Annual LP/GP Awards Recipients

Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN), the preeminent organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity, has announced the winners of its 2023 LP/GP awards. The awards were presented at PEWIN's Annual All Members Meeting with over 150 members attending in person in Chicago.

The PEWIN Annual Awards recognizes outstanding organizations who are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity in four categories: Female Founded/Led Emerging Firm of the Year, Female Founded/Led Established Firm of the Year, Limited Partner of the Year and General Partner of the Year, and in two regions: North American and International. The firms are nominated by PEWIN Members and voted on by the PEWIN Steering Committee.

Dana Johns, Board Chair, PEWIN, said of the awards, “PEWIN is incredibly pleased to recognize Lightspring Capital Partners, Chicago Pacific Founders, Ardian, MassPRIM, Asia Alternatives, Vista Equity Partners and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, each of whom are leaders in empowering women in private equity. We are also grateful for the tremendous contributions of this year’s Member of the Year, Joanne Yoo, who is the Board Secretary, Membership Co-Chair, and Africa and Europe Leader of PEWIN and a Partner at Development Partners International (DPI).”

Anna Ferguson and Stacey Seltzer, Awards Committee Co-Chairs, presented the awards to the winners at the Awards Reception held on July 24, 2023 in Chicago. “The PEWIN leadership is very pleased to recognise the efforts that the winners have put into empowering women in private equity and venture capital. It is truly impressive to see the great work that they, and all those that were nominated, are doing in supporting gender diversity and the positive impact this has on the industry.”