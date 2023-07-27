Medisca Expands Strategic Partnerships to Drive Patient Access to Critical Medications

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medisca has announced the expansion of a network of strategic partnerships aimed at securing and stabilizing worldwide access to high quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the preparation of essential medications. This mission started with the exclusive partnership for Thyroid USP in 2021, and has now expanded to include Progesterone USP (Special Micronized), Testosterone USP (Micronized), Diclofenac Sodium USP, and Ketamine Hydrochloride USP.

In recent years, Medisca has seen significant increases in the demand for these APIs with commercial drug shortages and the need for qualified products and transparency documented as the primary causes. By actively engaging in strategic partnerships, Medisca reinforces its position as a true Partner In Wellness and driver in securing high-quality product supply for the pharmaceutical compounding and healthcare industries.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to promoting pharmaceutical compounding as a legitimate, effective, and essential solution for healthcare providers working to overcome challenges in medication accessibility and looking to provide transformative options for personalized patient care,“ said Panagiota Danopoulos, Senior Vice President of Global Strategy & Innovation at Medisca. “To achieve this we continue our mission to forge partnerships with leaders in API manufacturing that are unified by a common commitment to quality, consistency, and value,” continued Danopoulos

In order to vet the right partners, Medisca conducts thorough due diligence to ensure the highest quality measures are met at the source. All partners undergo a rigorous vendor qualification program with proof of FDA registration, quality agreements in place, and testing performed to verify the quality of the product including, full USP compendial testing, elemental impurity testing, residual solvent testing, and particle size testing for micronized products.

Leveraging these strong partnerships in API manufacturing and collaborating closely with government authorities, Medisca is able to support market access to essential APIs and address the critical needs of healthcare providers and patients across the globe.

About Medisca

Medisca is a global corporation with locations throughout North America, Australia, and Europe, that contributes to healthcare by leveraging strong partnerships that deliver customized solutions with an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Backed by 30+ years and a strong foundation in pharmaceutical compounding supply, Medisca is a business-to-business company that delivers comprehensive offerings by providing value, consistency, responsiveness, and loyalty. As Partners in Wellness, Medisca offers an unfailing devotion to improving lives across a multitude of needs and people. For more information visit www.medisca.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.