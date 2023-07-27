Brands Unite to Support Great Futures for America’s Youth During Back-to-School Season

From safe spaces and dedicated mentors to meaningful experiences that empower kids to be themselves, Boys & Girls Clubs help youth develop essential skills that will pave the way for success in school, career and life. (Photo: Business Wire)

From safe spaces and dedicated mentors to meaningful experiences that empower kids to be themselves, Boys & Girls Clubs help youth develop essential skills that will pave the way for success in school, career and life. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As young people are heading back to school, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation’s largest youth development organization, is proud to announce support from over ten partners who are uniting to ensure kids and teens have the necessary resources to thrive both in and out of the classroom.

Through the organization’s annual back to school campaign, running July 10 through September 11, Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s partners will support its mission through various in-store donation initiatives, round-up programs, and direct donation campaigns. Many companies are also hosting pep rally kickoff events at their locations to further enhance the momentum of this campaign and cheer students on as they head back to school.

As a leading youth organization dedicated to meeting kids right where they are, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to helping kids and teens across the country thrive. From safe spaces and dedicated mentors to meaningful experiences that empower kids to be themselves, Clubs help youth develop essential skills that will pave the way for success in school, career and life.

"As young people enter another schoolyear, getting prepared is not just about freshly sharpened pencils and school supplies, it’s also a time to empower youth with the tools they need to be successful,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “At Boys & Girls Clubs around the country, caring mentors support what kids are learning during the school day and equip them with experiences that build resilience, character, and curiosity. We are incredibly grateful for our partners, who help make these opportunities possible so kids are set up for their most successful year yet.”

Research has consistently shown that participation in well-structured out-of-school programs leads to improved behavior, better attendance, increased graduation rates, higher grades, and brighter futures for the youth. Through this campaign, Boys & Girls Clubs of America hopes to raise $10M in vital funds to support Great Futures, ensuring that every child receives the social, educational, and emotional support required to flourish. As a part of the Back-to-School promotion, corporate partners are coming together to support America’s youth through donations, employee volunteer events, transportation solutions, homework help and more, and encourage the public to do the same.

The following partners have stepped up and are offering ways for their customers to get involved by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America this back-to-school season:

adidas

This back-to-school season, participating adidas stores will invite customers to round-up their in-store purchase to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Through the partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, adidas plays an important role to create access to sport for kids and teens.

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO)

This Back2School season, the Bridgestone Retail Operations Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is continuing to make out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families by addressing transportation and technology needs. Visit a Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus, or Wheel Works store to donate.

Cox

Kicking off back-to-school season, Kelley Blue Book, Cox Communications and CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) are collaborating to help nonprofits make a difference in local communities. This summer, consumers with a vehicle past its prime can help turn their used vehicle into charitable funds that will provide technology and devices to Cox Innovation Labs within Boys & Girls Clubs to help kids get on the road to a great future. In partnership with CARS, on Kelley Blue Book’s KBB.com, consumers can choose to donate almost any type of vehicle to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, from cars and trucks to boats, RVs and more. Donating a vehicle is easy, the pick-up is free, and your gift is tax-deductible. To donate, visit https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/

Family Dollar

Family Dollar and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are partnering to empower Club youth to create positive change in their communities by giving them the resources, opportunities and support to Do More to impact the world around them. Together with their associates, brand partners, and customers, Family Dollar is donating more than $1.3 million this year to empower Club youth to be changemakers. Customers can join in supporting Club youth by donating $1, $2 or $3 at the register from July 16 through September 4, 2023.

Forever 21

Between July 13 and September 6, Forever 21 is inviting in-store customers to round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Cares is committed to giving back to local communities during back to school and all year. Browse Kohl’s selection of charitable Kohl’s Cares toys and books today – 100% of net profit goes to help support happier and healthier communities. Kohl's Cares | Kohl's

Krusteaz

Krusteaz supports BGCA's Back2School programming by giving back to local communities in their area. Krusteaz partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to combat food insecurity and help improve the wellbeing of kids and teens starting with Back2School.

Lenovo

Lenovo's investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of America will allow Clubs to re-engage teen populations lost during the pandemic, provide technology and training to Club staff and teens, and ensure their support for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education drives positive change

Leslie’s

At Leslie's, the leading and most trusted pool and spa care brand in the U.S., a top priority is keeping the communities they serve safe while in and around water. To advance this important cause, Leslie’s has launched a charity fundraising event to support the water safety efforts of two national beneficiary partners, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. All of Leslie’s 1,000-plus retail stores will accept customer donations at check-out, as well as online, through October 31, 2023, with the funding support split equality between the two partners.

Microsoft

It’s easy to support the BGCA Back2School program through Microsoft Rewards. Join Microsoft Rewards and select BGCA as your non-profit partner. When you donate points through Microsoft Rewards, Microsoft will make a cash donation that can make a real difference.

Murphy USA

From August 2 through October 31, Murphy USA customers have the opportunity to make a monetary contribution of $1, $3, $5 or $10, or round-up their purchases to the nearest dollar amount at checkout. The Funds raised during this time benefit Boys & Girls Clubs in the same communities served by Murphy USA locations.

Panda Express

In celebration of Panda Cares Day (8/8), Panda Express restaurants nationwide will host a one-day virtual fundraiser in support of Boys & Girls Clubs and other charitable partners. 50% of pre-tax event sales will be donated equally to local Boys & Girls Clubs and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. To participate, order your Panda favorites on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, via the Panda Express website or app and use fundraiser code “PCD2023” at checkout. Additionally, Panda Express associates will celebrate with over 100 Clubs, providing them with delicious Panda meals, gifting brand-new reading books and limited-edition Panda swag, as well as other fun-filled celebrations, all throughout the month of August.

Planet Fitness

This October, Planet Fitness will invite members to donate to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to build a kinder, more inclusive tomorrow for the next generation.

PUMA

August through September, PUMA customers will have the opportunity to make a direct difference through PUMA's direct donation campaign. Stores that raise the most donations will be placed in a draw to host a party at their local Boys & Girls Club.

Shoe Carnival

From now to early September, Shoe Carnival invites their customers to round up at checkout to support Boys & Girls Clubs. To support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign, visit your local Shoe Carnival store. Go shoecarnival.com to find a store near you.

Looking for more ways to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Back2School campaign? Click here to learn more.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.