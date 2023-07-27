Barnes Aerospace Announces U.S. Military Aftermarket Agreement with Blue Raven Solutions

BRISTOL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes Aerospace is pleased to announce an agreement to partner with Blue Raven Solutions. The two businesses entered a U.S. military Aftermarket distribution agreement for Barnes Aerospace products. This agreement helps Barnes Aerospace grow its U.S. military Aftermarket business through Blue Raven Solutions’ tech-enabled, scalable supply chain solutions across various platforms that support the warfighter, the nation, and commercial customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Barnes Aerospace appointed Blue Raven Solutions as an exclusive distributor of Barnes Aerospace products directly to the DLA Aviation, DLA Land and Maritime, DLA Troop Support divisions, and all other U.S. military agencies for Aftermarket sales. Barnes Aerospace will maintain its existing contracts and relationships with the OEM customers and, indirectly, the U.S. military agencies.

"Barnes Aerospace is honored to announce an agreement to partner with Blue Raven Solutions,” said Ian Reason, Senior Vice President, Barnes and President, Barnes Aerospace. “Their proven legacy of driving supply chain transformation through intelligent systems to ensure customers are always ready will help Barnes Aerospace make more of its products and services available to the U.S. military aftermarket. We are grateful and proud of Blue Raven Solutions’ choice to partner with Barnes Aerospace and their confidence in our ability to grow this market better together."

By leveraging Blue Raven Solutions’ strong heritage in the Military Aftermarket and intelligent systems, Barnes Aerospace is well-positioned to meet the demanding requirements of the U.S. Military Aftermarket.

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace, a business of Barnes, manufactures and maintains highly engineered parts for the aerospace and related industries globally. With elevated experience, Barnes Aerospace has a steadfast commitment to continuous improvement and the relentless pursuit of next. Barnes Aerospace offers strict compliance with customer, regulatory, and third-party standards (e.g., ISO, AS, NADCAP) for the Commercial Aerospace, Defense/Military, Energy, and Space industries where quality is crucial.

For more information, please visit www.barnesaero.com.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) pioneers technologies to help change the world. Leveraging world-class manufacturing capabilities and market-leading engineering, we develop advanced processes, automation solutions and applied technologies for industries ranging from medical and personal care to mobility, packaging and aerospace. Customers benefit from our integrated hardware and software capabilities focused on improving the processing, control, service and sustainability of engineered plastics, factory automation technologies and precision components.

For more information, please visit www.onebarnes.com.

Category: General