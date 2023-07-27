Della Penna Foundation Celebrates Second Year Promoting Diversity in Motorsports with Karting Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Della Penna Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to driving change in motorsports, announced today the first Della Penna Scholar, Jordyn Cummings. Cummings, a high school junior from Indianapolis, is currently attending the karting program at NXG Youth Motorsports.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Cummings. “First to be sponsored by the GLAM program to learn to kart and now to be the first Della Penna Scholar, attending the entire program. I can’t wait to start competing!”

Founded in 2021 by Michelle Della Penna, The Della Penna Foundation is the only organization of its kind with programs designed to attract girls before they drop out of STEM or lose interest in sports.

“Growing up as one of the few girls on the circuit with my dad, I have dreamed about creating opportunities like this one,” said Della Penna. “We’re delighted to partner with Coach Reid and the NXG Youth Motorsports Organization, in offering the karting scholarship to Jordyn. She’s passionate about motorsports and we’re excited to see her progress.”

Said Coach Reid, “An amazing partnership between NXG Youth Motorsports and the Della Penna Foundation offers young women an experiential opportunity with a focus on STEM-related careers. Our first NXG/Della Penna scholar, Jordyn Cummings of Indianapolis will learn life skills via go kart racing. I am so excited about this collaboration.”

The Della Penna Foundation also offers a fellowship program for high school girls to learn about careers in motorsports. The first Della Penna Fellow, Alexandra Peachey, is a high schooler who spent a week in June shadowing the women at George 4/Steinbrenner racing and wants to become an engineer when she goes to college.

“The fellowship was so amazing for me!” said Peachey. “It gave me more confidence that a career in motorsports is attainable.”

The Della Penna Foundation is actively raising funds to support 20 fellows and scholars in 2024. To learn more about the foundation, to donate or to sponsor, please visit www.dellapennafoundation.org or contact Susan Lucas-Conwell.