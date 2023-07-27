Innovative School Transportation Solution HopSkipDrive Launching in Nashville, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HopSkipDrive, the leader in innovative, supplemental school transportation solutions for families, school districts and government agencies, announced today that it will be launching in Nashville, Tennessee this school year, partnering with Metro Nashville Public Schools and others in the area to expand transportation options for students.

With HopSkipDrive, schools in Nashville and other organizations will be able to book safe, reliable rides for students, especially those students whose needs cannot be met with traditional school buses and fixed routes. HopSkipDrive’s network of small vehicles and the platform’s dynamic driver availability fill gaps in transportation access by allowing school districts like Metro Nashville Public Schools to support individual students, including students experiencing homelessness, students in foster care, and students with special needs.

Metro Schools entered into an agreement with HopSkipDrive and three other entities last year to support the district’s HERO program, which serves students experiencing homelessness, are in foster care, or are experiencing other circumstances that require additional support from the district. While the district has been providing similar services for several years, the new agreements allow for MNPS to have additional service providers on call who can provide transportation when needed. The services provided are in addition to the district’s regular and special education bus services which are led by MNPS staff.

“Providing for uninterrupted learning and school access when students face significant life challenges is essential to ensuring every student is known and cared for in Metro Schools,” said Catherine Knowles, Director of the HERO program for MNPS. “HopSkipDrive’s services will supplement our efforts to ensure students with individual and unique needs have safe, reliable transportation to and from schools.”

“We’re excited to be coming to Nashville, offering schools and students access to new safe and reliable transportation, while offering CareDrivers a flexible opportunity to earn,” says Co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive, Joanna McFarland. “Mobility extends far beyond transportation; it holds the power to transform the lives of countless children, bridging the gap between adversity and achievement. We look forward to partnering with Metro Nashville to help its students get where they need to go.”

Backed by industry-leading safety technology and processes, HopSkipDrive offers a safe and reliable transportation option, combining sophisticated technology with deep operational expertise to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who uses the HopSkipDrive platform. HopSkipDrive’s meticulous approach to safety begins with highly vetted caregivers behind the wheel (known as “CareDrivers”) and extends to every aspect of the company’s operations.

Every CareDriver has at least five years of caregiving experience and must pass a rigorous 15-point certification process, including fingerprinting, background screenings and ongoing driving and criminal record checks. CareDrivers on the HopSkipDrive platform must use a four-door vehicle newer than 10 years old, and vehicles must pass an annual inspection by a certified mechanic.

HopSkipDrive is actively seeking CareDrivers in the Nashville area.

Being a CareDriver is a unique experience that comes with many benefits, including competitive pay up to $50/ride for new CareDrivers, a flexible schedule and the opportunity to make a difference by helping families in the local community. Individuals who are interested in becoming a CareDriver in the Nashville area can visit bit.ly/HopSkipDrive-Nashville to sign up.

About HopSkipDrive

Designed by protective moms and driven by caregivers, HopSkipDrive is the leader in innovative, supplemental school transportation solutions for schools, districts, government agencies and families. HopSkipDrive’s advanced technology platform and industry-leading operational expertise provide school districts with safety, flexibility and visibility while helping to create opportunity for all through mobility.

HopSkipDrive currently operates in 23 markets in 12 states and Washington, DC, and has contracts with 400+ school districts and county government agencies. HopSkipDrive CareDrivers have safely driven more than 3M rides over 46M+ safe miles.