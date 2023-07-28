MediPines Expands Distribution of AGM100 Pulmonary Gas Exchange Technology to Southeast Asia

YORBA LINDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediPines, the pioneering market leader in non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange technology, today announced that its MediPines AGM100 non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange analyzer technology is now available in Southeast Asia through a sales and marketing agreement with Ambica International, one of the region’s leading providers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

The MediPines AGM100 is an FDA-cleared, advanced pulmonary gas exchange technology that provides Oxygen Deficit, a non-invasive respiratory impairment severity measurement and surrogate for the alveolar to arterial oxygen difference (AaDO2). It also measures gPaO 2 , PETCO 2 , and other sensitive levels of pulmonary gas exchange. The technology provides reliable, discriminative readings that enable real-time decision support for healthcare providers during times of surging respiratory patients and medical staff shortages.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the MediPines AGM100 as one of the notable innovative health technologies for the treatment of global priority diseases in the WHO Compendium of Innovative Health Technologies. The easy-to-use, portable system is being utilized in emergency departments and throughout the continuum of care in hospitals.

“Healthcare systems are asking for efficient ways to assess and treat respiratory patients,” said MediPines CEO, Steve Lee. “Consistent with the WHO assessment, we believe our technology will help patients in the global south as part of the broader effort to advance respiratory medicine, combat the rising chronic respiratory disease burden, and prepare for future respiratory pandemic events cost effectively.”

About MediPines

Orange County, California-based MediPines is a pioneer and market leader in non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange technology. The company’s mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based cardiorespiratory devices that enhance clinical effectiveness and achieve superior patient outcomes. The company’s MediPines AGM100 is an industry award-winning, FDA-cleared, advanced pulmonary gas exchange technology that exclusively provides Oxygen Deficit, a surrogate for the alveolar to arterial oxygen difference (AaDO2), as well as blood oxygen level (gPaO2), alveolar Carbon dioxide level (PETCO2), and other sensitive measurements of pulmonary gas exchange, relevant for respiratory (and heart) patient assessment. AGM100 is used by medical providers and clinicians to raise diagnostic accuracy, improve treatment decisions, and accelerate healthcare decision-making. The company is FDA registered and California medical device manufacturing licensed (CDPH). All products are manufactured in a MDSAP/ISO13485 certified facility, the globally-harmonized quality standard for medical devices. Learn more at medipines.com.