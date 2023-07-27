InfoWest selects Render to accelerate Utah fiber network rollout

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks today announced that InfoWest has selected its industry-leading geospatial network construction technology to streamline and accelerate its fiber deployment and operations across Utah. Render's end-to-end automation and real-time performance insights will unlock new delivery efficiencies for InfoWest across increasing fiber construction, customer connection, and maintenance activity.

InfoWest, a Boston Omaha Corporation business, is a leader in Utah's internet service industry for 30 years. InfoWest offers both wireless and fiber-based broadband services to residents and businesses throughout Utah and select areas of Nevada, Arizona, and Colorado. InfoWest is expanding its fiber network footprint and incorporating an automated solution to streamline construction and maintenance activities and connect customers more efficiently.

Through a highly-competitive evaluation, InfoWest chose Render's solution to support a growing field workforce and realize project efficiencies enabled by Render’s unique automated scope creation and work management. Render’s dynamic integration with the VETRO fiber management solution will significantly improve the quality and operability of network data from customer connection drops to ongoing maintenance activities.

"InfoWest specializes in connecting customers in remote locations where traditional providers could not provide reliable and affordable internet services. As we continue to grow, InfoWest needs a partner that can streamline the fiber network construction lifecycle from end to end, and that is Render," said Randy Cosby, Founder, COO, and Executive VP at InfoWest. "Render provides visibility and forecasting of key milestones and contractor and supply chain performance. Render gives us the necessary insight to increase our ability to bring broadband internet to more of Utah and beyond."

"Render streamlines customer connections and radically improves speed-to-market for broadband providers, like InfoWest, looking to gain a competitive advantage. We're able to provide consistently accurate data, real-time performance insights, and the flexibility to respond to change and opportunity," said Sam Pratt, CEO at Render Networks. "World-class connectivity is a fundamental need in the communities InfoWest is serving. We are delighted to play a role in accelerating construction and enabling their teams to more efficiently maintain infrastructure for decades to come."

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. Through the automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render’s end-to-end geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of 30% while improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About InfoWest

InfoWest, Inc., a leader in Southern Utah’s ISP industry since 1994, offers Fiber-Optic Broadband Internet and High-Speed Wireless services to residential and commercial clients throughout Utah and select areas of Arizona and Nevada. In addition to internet, InfoWest also offers VoIP, security and video surveillance, and IoT automation. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, InfoWest continues to enhance its network footprint, coverage, and reliability to allow better access and faster speeds for thousands of customers. InfoWest is the 2023 Best of State winner in telecommunications. For more information about InfoWest visit www.infowest.com and follow us on LinkedIn.