Red River Charitable Foundation Announces 2023 Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship Recipients

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River Charitable Foundation (RRCF), a 501(c)3 supporting veterans and students, today announced the recipients of the 2023 Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship. RRCF has awarded a total of $200,000 to 40 recipients since its inception in 2019.

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship supports veterans and military members as they transition to a career in technology. The scholarship was created to honor Red River’s late CEO and his unwavering commitment to supporting active-duty military and veterans with the funding needed to pursue technology careers. Sessions believed technology could be transformational – both in its use and as a career.

“This scholarship honors Jeff’s legacy of supporting both the active duty and veteran communities in the pursuit of continuing education and growth across the field of technology,” said Kush Kumar, Red River CRO. “Investing in these scholarship recipients is one way we can continue to actively support the evolution of the tech industry as well as our military community.”

This year’s scholarship winners received a $2500 scholarship to support their educational goals in the technology field. This year’s winners represent the U.S. Army and Air Force, and many states throughout the country including New Mexico, Georgia, Virginia and Arizona.

The Jeff Sessions Memorial Scholarship is a national program open to active duty and retired military transitioning to a career in IT. Supporting a wide variety of educational opportunities, the Sessions Memorial Scholarship can be tailored to the unique needs of the applicant. This includes certification courses, seminars, books or supplies. As many post-military careers follow non-traditional paths, this scholarship is flexible to support that transition.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and modern infrastructure solutions. Learn more at www.redriver.com

For more information on the Red River Charitable Foundation, please visit https://redriver.com/philanthropy.