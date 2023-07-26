Stellar Cyber Extends Partnership With Hitachi Solutions' HIBUN to Deliver Open XDR Integration Ensuring Quick Detection of Threats and Minimizing Information Leakage

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced product integration with HIBUN from Hitachi Solutions, the leader in information leak prevention solutions in Japan. This powerful integration makes it easy to improve visibility into information leakage threats by incorporating the rich security log data generated by HIBUN into the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform.

This product integration enables companies that have deployed HIBUN to enhance their information leak prevention by detecting and analyzing information leaks in real-time on the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform. Stellar Cyber obtains HIBUN security log data and normalizes, analyzes, and correlates it to identify information leak threats and displays them in an intuitive interface.

“We are pleased to announce that HIBUN will provide new value, real time detection and visibility into information leakage threats together with Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR. We will continue to create new value, listening to our customers and deepening mutual partnership leveraging both strengths,” said Kenichi Hirama, Executive Officer at Hitachi Solutions.

By combining HIBUN's information leak prevention technology with Stellar Cyber's AI- and machine learning (ML)-based detection and automated threat hunting, HIBUN administrators can detect potential information leaks earlier with fewer resources. This partnership provides an efficient and comprehensive information leak prevention solution for companies deploying HIBUN.

“We are excited to partner with HIBUN from Hitachi Solutions to deliver significant advancements in detecting and mitigating information leaks,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “We look forward to helping organizations change the way they protect their data with our joint solution.”

“Information leaks have a significant impact on companies and require a rapid response. We are very pleased that the integration HIBUN, Hitachi Solutions’ information leak prevention solution, and the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform will quickly determine information leak threats and provide 24-hour detection,” said Makoto Fukumi, Country Manager – Japan at Stellar Cyber.

About HIBUN

HIBUN is information leak prevention solution developed and sold by Hitachi Solutions and has gained top market share for the eighteenth straight year in the Japanese information leak prevention product market. HIBUN is consisted of three products, HIBUN Device Control which controls copying data, HIBUN Data Encryption protects data with encryption, and HIBUN Data Protection prevents abuse, leakage of data. Hitachi Solutions also delivers these products as a service, HIBUN Unified Endpoint Management Service, which supports efficient endpoint management.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber delivers comprehensive, unified security without complexity, empowering lean security teams of any skill to secure their environments successfully. With the Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform, organizations reduce risk with early and precise identification and remediation of threats while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools, and improving analyst productivity, delivering an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://stellarcyber.ai.