Zenbase and unitii corp. Join Forces to Empower Residents with Rent Reporting and Flexible Rent Payment Options

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenbase, offering Canada’s only automated rent reporting and most popular split rent payments, is pleased to announce a partnership with unitii corp., a premier provider of residential property management services in Alberta. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the renting experience by offering residents the combined benefits of rent reporting for building credit and the option to split rent, facilitating easier budgeting.

Zenbase has gained recognition for its innovative credit-building solutions, empowering individuals to enhance their financial well-being. Through its solution, Zenbase enables users to report their rental payments automatically to Equifax, allowing them to establish or strengthen their creditworthiness.

Unitii is a trusted name in the real estate industry. By joining forces with Zenbase, unitii further enhances its suite of resident-focused offerings. In addition to traditional property management services, residents now have access to the option of splitting their rent payments, promoting more manageable budgeting and financial planning.

The partnership between Zenbase and unitii aligns perfectly with the ever-evolving needs of modern renters. By combining the power of credit building through rent reporting and the flexibility of splitting rent, residents will enjoy newfound financial freedom and the ability to achieve their long-term financial goals.

"We are excited to partner with unitii and bring our industry-leading credit-building technology to their residents," said Koray Can Oztekin of Zenbase. "We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to build a strong credit history, and this partnership will provide unitii's residents with the tools they need to take control of their financial futures."

Lizaine Wheeler, COO of unitii corp, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "unitii is committed to delivering exceptional living experiences for our residents. By teaming up with Zenbase, we are not only enhancing our services but also empowering our residents with the opportunity to improve their credit scores and create better financial prospects for themselves. We are thrilled to provide our residents with this valuable resource."

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in rewarding and flexible rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions aid the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month, but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase fixed that misalignment by offering residents the option to split their rent into two monthly payments and provide other financial health solutions such as rent reporting. For more information on how to get started with Zenbase or CreditBuilder, visit myzenbase.com.

About unitii corp.

At unitii our focus is reimagining property ownership and enhancing residents experience. Owning properties should be seamless and stress free. Our senior leadership team has combined their decades of experience, managing over 60,000 apartments to create a platform that transforms the rental journey. We make it a priority to stay up to date on all the latest market information, technology, and talent that will provide best in class property management. We live and breathe Property Management! For more information visit unitii.ca.