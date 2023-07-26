Morgan County, Alabama Selects CentralSquare Technologies to Advance Public Safety

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced today that Morgan County 911 in Northern Alabama has selected CentralSquare 911 as their preferred emergency response solution. This integration will greatly improve the county’s ability to process critical information and quickly respond to emergency calls, prioritizing based on the nature and urgency of incidents more efficiently.

CentralSquare 911 features, including caller location query, single-click dial out, text to 911, report development and call volume tracking, will enhance Morgan County responders’ ability to reach emergencies with greater efficiency and effectiveness. By integrating the 911 solution with their existing CentralSquare Pro CAD system, the agency can ensure relevant notes populate automatically from the CAD to the 911 system to streamline workflows and minimize errors, further enhancing response accuracy and speed.

"Through CentralSquare, we are able to bridge the gap between our CAD and 911 systems," shared Jeanie Pharis, Director of Emergency Communications at Morgan County 911. “CentralSquare’s commitment to safeguarding communities and enhancing public safety aligns with our mission to provide the highest level of emergency response services, giving us full confidence in our selection."

Morgan County 911 will go live with CentralSquare 911 by the end of 2023 to enhance the safety and well-being of the communities they serve.

"By harnessing the power of advanced technology, Morgan County is revolutionizing their emergency response with greater precision, ultimately saving more lives and impacting countless citizens every day. Features like caller locator query and call-center initiated texts save precious time when every second counts,” said Dara Brenner, Chief Product Officer at CentralSquare. "We are thrilled to partner with Jeanie and her team to continue to support their mission of protecting and serving their community with the utmost accuracy and care.”

