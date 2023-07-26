Harvey’s Collision Centers Welcomes Industry Veteran Jeff McFadden

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvey's Collision Centers, a leading collision repair group in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, is thrilled to announce the addition of Jeff McFadden as their new partner. With an impressive career spanning 37 years in the industry, Jeff brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to strengthen further Harvey's Collision Centers' position as a trusted and reliable service provider.

Jeff McFadden's extensive experience in the collision industry makes him a valuable asset to Harvey's Collision Centers’ team. Throughout his career, McFadden has demonstrated an exceptional ability to deliver the highest level of service to ensure customer satisfaction while always maintaining the highest quality standards.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff McFadden as our partner," said Jeremy Lennox, owner of Harvey's Collision Centers. Lennox purchased the business in January 2018 from Johnny Harvey, the grandson of William Harvey, who founded Harvey’s Paint & Body in 1956. The business has been family owned and operated since its inception. Lennox went on to say that “Jeff's wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success. His commitment to excellence and the customer perfectly aligns with our core values, and we are confident that his expertise will further enhance our reputation as a leading provider."

As CEO & co-owner, McFadden will play a vital role in overseeing strategy, growth, and reputation, ensuring that the brand continues differentiating itself. His deep understanding of industry trends and landscape will allow Harvey's Collision Centers to continue delivering outstanding results to its loyal customer base while focusing on growth opportunities. McFadden’s prior experience and success as the president of an MSO with over 350 locations across the nation will ensure the company’s ability to scale the business in a way that creates value for all.

McFadden expressed his excitement about joining Harvey's Collision Centers, stating, "I am honored to become Jeremy’s partner. His honesty, integrity, business acumen, and loyalty to his family, teammates, and customers are second to none. Throughout my career, I have admired his commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to the ultimate satisfaction of the customer. I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Harvey's Collision Centers and contributing to the company's continued growth and success."

For more information about Harvey’s Collision Centers and their services, please visit their website at www.harveyspaintandbody.com.

About Harvey’s Collision Centers:

The company offers comprehensive services, including collision repair, ADAS calibration, paintless dent repair and more. Committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service, Harvey’s Collision Centers takes pride in restoring vehicles to pre-accident condition with five-star service.