TOMS Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment Partner

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, Inc. (“Cart.com”), a leading provider of comprehensive commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill everywhere, today announced that TOMS, the footwear and lifestyle brand in business to improve lives, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. The partnership will enable TOMS to meet increasing consumer demand with best-in-class fulfillment by leveraging Cart.com’s software-enabled inventory management, 3PL and fulfillment capabilities.

“We are honored to partner with TOMS and support a brand that is an innovator in both product design and social impact,” said Omair Tariq, CEO & Co-Founder of Cart.com. “Given the accelerating supply chain and inventory challenges facing brands, we look forward to delivering best-in-class fulfillment to their customers with Cart.com’s digital-first inventory management, 3PL and fulfillment capabilities,” continued Tariq.

Cart.com’s technology-driven third-party fulfillment offering enables B2B, B2C and D2C customers to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and deliver real-time order and inventory visibility through the company’s proprietary software and predictive analytics. The company’s nationwide network of omnichannel facilities provides speed, flexibility, security and convenience for growing and enterprise brands alike.

“Cart.com’s technology leadership and innovation culture make them an ideal partner for TOMS, delivering on our standard of best-in-class service to every consumer we serve, in a complex inventory, supply chain and fulfillment environment,” said Magnus Wedhammar, CEO, TOMS. “Cart.com’s software-enabled inventory, 3PL and fulfillment capabilities will enable us to deliver best-in-class fulfillment, from checkout through the last mile, across our global product line,” continued Wedhammar.

Cart.com is building a next-generation commerce backbone unifying enterprise-grade software, expert services and digitally-driven logistics capabilities that enable merchants to sell and fulfill on every channel. In 2022, the company’s software powered $4 billion in gross merchandise value, 140 million product listings, $10 trillion in product ads and 11 billion marketplace repricing events.

ABOUT TOMS SHOES, LLC

In 2006, we created a new way of doing business by merging profit and purpose. Since then our mission has never changed; we are in business to improve lives. When you buy TOMS, you help fund access to mental health resources for the millions of people who need them. We do this by giving ⅓ of our profits in support of grassroots organizations focused on creating more equity at the local level. To date, we have impacted over 105 million lives through our giving.

At TOMS, we are proud to wear our impact. From our iconic Alps and espadrilles to seasonal boots and sandals to eyewear and apparel, we bring classic, comfortable, and on-trend ways to Wear Good.

As a Certified B Corp, we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Our score in the Community category is in the top 5% of all B Corp organizations, earning us a Best for the World award.

And we are just getting started. Each pair of TOMS that you buy helps us to give more. So join us because when you wear TOMS, you Wear Good.

ABOUT CART.COM, INC.

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere. The company’s enterprise-grade software, expert services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by thousands of customers to unify commerce operations and drive more efficient growth.

