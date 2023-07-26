Prime Time Shuttle and Opoli Announce Customer Experience Enhancements

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California airport transportation solution providers Prime Time Shuttle and Opoli, announced today the implementation of initiatives that are enhancing the customer experience, bringing added convenience and speed to riders using its wide range of hassle-free door-to-door transportation services. In addition, Opoli, known for its ride-hailing app, received approval by the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) for the presence of on-site services at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) which will assist air travelers with coordinating their ride pick-up.

Seamless customer experience

Both companies have recently completed initiatives to improve the customer experience and make life easier for its network of independent drivers and licensed commercial drivers. Improvements include the launch of the companies’ proprietary auto-dispatch technology with route optimization, and upgraded user interfaces on the Opoli ride-hailing app and the Prime Time Shuttle website.

“We’ve been listening to our customers and have made improvements for easier navigation and the booking of rides across our Prime Time Shuttle and Opoli platforms, creating an improved user experience,” said Rattan Joea, co-founder and CEO of Prime Time Shuttle. “Our drivers love to plan their day using our new auto-dispatch technology which makes more efficient use of their location and reduces service disruptions. For the consumer, the feature means a more seamless customer experience with on-time service.”

Both Prime Time Shuttle and Opoli offer a wide range of door-to-door airport transportation services with guaranteed rates—often less expensive than competitors which consistently charge additional surge pricing without predictability.

Opoli on-site services at LAX

As a result of recent approval by LAWA, Opoli will have a greater presence at LAX. As a transportation network company, Opoli is already an authorized provider for ride app services at LAX, with the LAX-it transit zone, near Terminal 1, as the designated pick-up spot for ground travelers departing from the airport. LAX travelers using LAX-it will now see more Opoli directional signage and will soon have access to a self-serve Opoli kiosk as well as assistance from on-site Opoli curb coordinators.

“We are the only ride-hailer app that is approved for on-site support at LAX,” said Jeff Lozano, customer service manager at Opoli. “Regardless of whether the customer has connectivity, the Opoli on-site support will provide LAX travelers with assistance with their ride reservations and greater coordination with their driver.”

About Prime Time Shuttle

With a focus on airport ground transportation, Prime Time Shuttle is a leading provider of private and shared-ride transportation solutions in the Southern California region. Founded in 1984, Prime Time Shuttle pioneered airport shuttles with door-to-door service to LAX. Serving individuals and groups on an on-demand and pre-scheduled basis, the company offers a variety of safe, reliable ground transportation solutions via sedans, SUVs, executive vehicles, electric vehicles, limousines and private vans. Through the GO Airport Shuttle network, Prime Time Shuttle serves more than 80 airports in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.primetimeshuttle.com or call 1-800-RED-VANS.

About Opoli

Opoli is a safe, reliable ride-hailing app and airport ground transportation provider serving the Southern California region. Backed by 40 years of transportation experience through its related company Prime Time Shuttle, Opoli provides a range of on-demand and pre-scheduled services, all with guaranteed fees—no meters or surge pricing. One of only a few authorized ride-share providers at LAX, Opoli’s many door-to-door services include express, executive, and electric vehicle options, accommodating up to six passengers with luggage. For more information, visit https://www.opoli.com.