Moves, the Banking App Built Exclusively for Gig Workers, Partners With Astra to Offer Real-time1 Transfers Using Visa Direct2

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moves, the banking app built exclusively for gig workers, today announced a partnership with Astra, the all-in-one platform for faster payments, to offer members real-time transfers using Visa Direct, Visa’s real-time push-to-card payments platform.

As the U.S. gig economy continues to grow, there is a critical need for financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of this workforce segment. By partnering with Astra, Moves can now offer its customers the ability to send and receive money in real-time, giving them greater flexibility and control over their finances.

"At Moves, we are committed to providing a financial experience tailored to the needs of gig workers," said Matt Spoke, CEO of Moves. “By offering our customers real-time payment settlements, which is crucial for those who rely on gig work for their livelihoods, we are filling a key gap in the gig economy."

Leveraging Astra's payment technology to seamlessly integrate with Visa Direct, Moves allows its customers to initiate real-time transfers directly to and from their Moves account. This integration will provide gig workers with the ability to receive payments in real-time, eliminating the need for traditional payment methods that can take days to process. Now, consolidating income from multiple sources into a single account or migrating funds from one account to another for a specific bill can happen in the same user session, instead of waiting a prolonged period of time for other payment types to clear.

"We are excited to partner with Moves to bring gig workers the benefits of more efficient time to money through Visa Direct," said Gil Akos, CEO of Astra. "At Astra, we are committed to providing innovative payment solutions that help businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. We believe that by partnering with Moves, we are helping to meet the unique needs of this demographic."

Moves' focus on providing financial tools for gig workers, coupled with its partnership with Astra, positions it as a leading player in the digital finance space. To learn more about how Astra empowers better banking, please visit: https://astrafi.com/for-banking/.

About Moves

Moves is the banking app built exclusively for gig workers. Moves’ members can manage their money better while earning free shares in the companies they work for.

About Astra

Astra offers advanced payment infrastructure, powering faster transfers for fintech products, financial institutions, and enterprises. With headquarters in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2016 by co-founders Gil Akos and Sam Morgan. Astra’s proprietary, vertically integrated API enables developers to offer instant payments and accelerated bank transfers, with built-in optimizations to reduce risk. For more information, visit https://astrafi.com

1Actual fund availability depends on the receiving financial institution and region.

2Visa Direct is a service that facilitates funds transfers by Visa’s client financial institutions.