Capco and Pyramid Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Decision Intelligence in Financial Services

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, the global technology and management consultancy dedicated to financial services, and Pyramid Analytics, a leading business analytics and decision intelligence platform provider, today announced a partnership to help financial institutions simplify their decision-making through AI-augmented, automated, and collaborative insights.

Financial services organizations are seeking improved data and analytics access but can face challenges obtaining timely insights, extending usage to non-technical decision makers, and managing complex data. This results in missed opportunities for revenue generation, cost optimization and enhanced risk management.

The new partnership brings together Capco’s deep financial services experience and expertise in data and analytics with Pyramid Analytics’ strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence. Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform offers a low-code/no-code solution to data preparation, business analytics, data science, and machine learning, empowering the organization – from the C-suite leaders to frontline professionals – to make faster, more intelligent decisions.

Pyramid applies AI guidance throughout the entire analytics pipeline to: ​

Speed up insights with data – provide multi-source direct access to any data at scale in a single view

Deploy AI-driven, governed self-service experiences for any individual Simplify analytics – Support any analytics need via an integrated pipeline and a virtual semantic layer to futureproof analytic assets.

Lance Levy, CEO at Capco, said: “This new partnership enhances our ability to serve our clients, who are very focused on their efforts to identify their path forward in today’s dynamic business environment, using these technologies. We are delighted to be working with Brian McCormac and the Pyramid team.”

Jeremy Stierwalt, Partner and US Data & Analytics Lead at Capco, said: “By coupling Capco’s insurance and financial services expertise with Pyramid’s powerful analytics platform, we can ensure that segmented data estates are far less challenging to navigate. Our clients can better understand their businesses and make faster, data-driven decisions at a fraction of the cost.”

Brian McCormac, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Pyramid, said: “Pyramid Analytics is thrilled to announce a partnership with Capco, one of the premier business and technology consultants in financial services. With Capco's strategic perspective and our own next-gen approach to analytics, we can help clients automate their inefficient and painstaking day-to-day data preparation tasks and refocus reporting on decision outcomes.”

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy specializing in driving digital transformation in the financial services industry. With a growing client portfolio comprising of over 100 global organizations, Capco operates at the intersection of business and technology by combining innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to fast-track digital initiatives for banking and payments, capital markets, wealth and asset management, insurance, and the energy sector. Capco’s cutting-edge ingenuity is brought to life through its award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture and diverse talent. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Pyramid

Pyramid Analytics is the next generation of decision intelligence. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform empowers people with AI-augmented, automated, and collaborative insights that simplify and guide the use of data in decision-making. Critically, the Pyramid Platform operates directly on any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting analytical needs in a no-code environment without data extraction, ingestion, and duplication. It combines data prep, business analytics, and data science into one frictionless platform to empower anyone with intelligent decision-making. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to business intelligence and analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in London, New York City, and Tel Aviv, and a globally distributed team. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.