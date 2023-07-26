Macalester College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Drive Campuswide Inclusivity

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macalester College, a private liberal arts institution in Saint Paul, Minnesota, is expanding on its commitment to accessibility by selecting the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to provide accessible course content to all students. The institution has a history of disability activism and promotes Universal Design for Learning, or a research-based framework for creating accessible learning environments.

The institution was seeking a platform with the ability to remediate documents, including scanned and PDF versions of content. YuJa Panorama has an image accessibility engine that converts these types of documents into a digital format that can be processed by screen readers and searched electronically.

In addition, it automatically generates accessible versions of documents, auto-captions video content, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. The Platform provides an accessibility gauge, pinpoints accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Moodle, the college’s learning management system.

“Macalester College has a strong history of creating inclusive learning environments for its students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama will help in that endeavor with user-friendly tools that make it simple to create documents everyone can use.”

ABOUT MACALESTER COLLEGE

Located in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Macalester College is a private liberal arts college with a close-knit, welcoming community. Macalester students come from every state and 94 countries for an academic program ranked among the top in the nation where ideas and intellectual curiosity matter. Our philosophy of global citizenship and collaborative learning prepares students to have an outsized impact on the world.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.