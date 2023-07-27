CallRail launches CallRail Labs to foster continued AI innovation in partnership with SMBs

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its new innovation program, CallRail Labs. The first of its kind in the call analytics space, this program invites CallRail customers to influence the company’s use of voice AI via early access to new product capabilities and opportunities to provide direct feedback to product and engineering leaders.

“Since 2016, AI has been a core part of our business,” said Sean McCrohan, Vice President of Technology and leader of CallRail Labs. “Amid the market explosion of AI-driven capabilities, we are striving to move quickly but purposefully to solve real business challenges and unlock new ways for businesses to more deeply engage their customers. We are fortunate to have a large, willing set of customers to test the practical application of these new AI-enabled products and provide invaluable feedback.”

CallRail Labs is laser-focused on what matters to its customers – outcomes that drive ROI. Businesses that converse with customers over the phone now have access to a gold mine of actionable insights to maximize marketing and sales performance. Historically, extracting these insights is time consuming or impossible. The CallRail Labs team will unlock these conversations by developing simple yet powerful AI capabilities that help businesses turn more leads into better customers.

The first CallRail Labs release – action plans – supports agents with AI-generated recommendations for next steps after a call. This feature removes the guesswork from following up with potential customers by summarizing key takeaways, consolidating them into a shareable format to email or text to frontline teams, and documenting follow-ups within CallRail’s Premium Conversation IntelligenceTM dashboard. The new feature is already in the hands of more than 300 customers.

“Introducing AI-generated action plans into our workflow has been a revelation,” said Baruch Labunski, CEO of Rank Secure. “It’s an intelligent addition to Premium Conversation IntelligenceTM that simplifies complex tasks and consistently delivers actionable, data-driven strategies, ultimately improving our overall efficiency. It’s a testament to the power of AI and how it can drive meaningful innovation. We are excited about the future prospects of Conversation IntelligenceⓇ as shaped by CallRail Labs.”

“We strive to ensure we’re listening to our customers and creating solutions that solve their real life business challenges,” said CallRail Chief Product Officer Ryan Johnson. “CallRail Labs paves the way for us to release AI tools that deliver real value to our customers while increasing marketing ROI through timely, tailored experiences.”

For more information, visit callrail.com/labs.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation IntelligenceTM, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company is powered by more than 300 employees committed to delivering incredible products. They’ve earned CallRail spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list as well as the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com