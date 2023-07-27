American Eagle Dominates Denim This Back-to-School Through an Exclusive Product Collaboration With Maddie & Kenzie Ziegler and an AE Jeans Takeover Across Social Feeds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) introduces American Eagle’s (AE) back-to-school (BTS) campaign with a focus on the brand’s iconic jeans through a 360 degree approach to product, creative and social that authentically speaks to Gen Z. The brand also announces the debut of AE x Maddie & Kenzie, an exclusive product collaboration designed by Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler, available online and in-stores beginning today.

“AE jeans are the #1 brand for women of all ages and men in our core demographic–and we are excited to unleash our denim domination for back-to-school,” said Jennifer Foyle, President & Executive Creative Director – AE and Aerie. “The socially-connected Ziegler sisters and their personal approach to styling represent a genuine connection to our customer community, providing the inspiration to incorporate AE jeans into any outfit, for any occasion."

Longtime fans of AE, Maddie and Kenzie paired their elevated approach to outfitting with inspiration from the 90s. Collaborating with the expertise of AE’s design team, the Zieglers sought to design pieces that reflected them, while also alluding to who they are as individuals. From the Ziegler Low Rise Maxi skirt, to the Ziegler Leather Dad Jacket and Vest, the entire capsule of 90s classic ease silhouettes are meant to be mixed, matched, and styled multiple ways. The collection ranges in price from $17.95 - $149.95.

“We are so excited to be collaborating with American Eagle - a brand that we have not only grown up with, but has allowed us to create something which reflects who we are today,” said Maddie Ziegler.

“We worked closely with the AE team to design pieces that show each of our individual styles while also drawing inspiration from an era that we love so much,” said Kenzie Ziegler when asked about the duo’s work on the collection.

Back-to-School Newness in AE Jeans

Headlining the brand’s fresh new campaign, and inspired by Maddie and Kenzie’s style, the duo appears in the latest seasonal assortment that features denim fits for all occasions. AE’s BTS collection and expansion of its jeans assortment includes the following styles to create the ultimate ‘It Fit’:

For him, newness in jeans across the Airflex and Ultrasoft assortment. A Shirt Shop with new Hooded Flannels and Knit Shirts.

For her, newness in jeans with the Dreamy Drape Baggy Wide Leg Jeans and Super High Rise Baggy Wide Leg Jean. Layering essential tops like the Big Hug Waffle Shacket and Low Back Bodysuit.

AE Jeans Takeover Across Social

AE continues to show its leadership in jeans by remaining a constant in the social feeds of Gen Z. Kicking off today, the brand will ‘flood the feed’ with styling content and #AEJeans reviews by its community and some of Gen Z’s favorite creators.

Beginning today, the Ziegler sisters will debut the AE x Maddie & Kenzie collection, along with their must-haves from the seasonal assortment on their social channels. Additionally, AE’s latest campaign can be seen in ae.com, in-store, across owned social including Instagram and TikTok, and starting August in OOH marketing, including a 3D billboard in Times Square and advertising liveboards throughout NYC.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.