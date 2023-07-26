Arrowside Capital, LLC opens equity strategies to new investors; announces partnership with Sustainable Leaders Investment Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrowside Capital, an independently owned investment manager, announced today that it has opened its investment strategies to new investors, and has collaborated with Sustainable Leaders Investment Management to accelerate the firm’s growth.

Arrowside Capital manages concentrated portfolios of innovative companies with demonstrated financial discipline. The firm is led by Managing Partner and CIO Tucker Walsh, a Portfolio Manager with more than 30 years of investment experience. Walsh was most recently the Head of the Small Company Growth team at Polen Capital as well as the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Polen Small Company Growth fund (ticker: PBSIX). Prior to Polen Capital, he was the Founder and CEO of Copper Rock Capital, a firm that specialized in Small and Midcap investment strategies.

Walsh said, “We are excited to offer our strategies to other investors and to be working alongside Sustainable Leaders Investment Management to bring them to the market.”

“We believe that this is a great time to be invested in innovative companies. Our strategies are well positioned to take advantage of ongoing digital transformation,” Walsh continued.

John Linnehan, President of Sustainable Leaders Investment Management said, “We are excited to partner with Tucker and his team to offer his time-tested investment process to investors. Tucker has an impressive record in managing small and midcap portfolios. We believe that economies are entering a new era of progress and innovative companies will drive impact and returns. Investors can now access Tucker’s experience identifying and investing in innovative companies.”

For more information on Arrowside Capital and its strategies, visit arrowside.com or email info@arrowside.com.

About Arrowside Capital

Arrowside Capital is a Boston, Massachusetts based employee-owned investment company focused on investing in innovative companies that have demonstrated financial discipline. The firm was founded in 2022 by Tucker Walsh, who has more than 30 years of experience in investing in small and midsized innovative companies. Arrowside Capital believes that investing in innovative companies creating change builds the most value over time. The firm’s rigorous investment process searches for companies that are both innovative and profitable. Companies in the firm’s concentrated portfolios have durable competitive advantages, superior margins and returns on capital, and robust reinvestment opportunities. The combination of great conditions, plus great management behaviors produce the most intrinsic value growth over the long-term. Arrowside Capital favors small and mid-capitalization companies to take advantage of the market inefficiencies resident in these types of companies.

About Sustainable Leaders Investment Management

Sustainable Leaders, founded in 2016, is a private investment firm whose mission is to be the leader in environmental and socially conscious investing. Our Edge is our carefully cultivated team of investment professionals with proven processes coupled with our experienced leadership and distribution team committed to the alignment of purpose and profit. People — are our greatest asset. We have a unique team of diverse, talented managers that have had considerable investment success over their long careers. Process — Our managers deploy a rigorous fundamental research approach to investing, with a sharp focus on assessing risk/reward. Purpose — Our commitment to environmental and socially conscious investing and our underlying culture are the cornerstones of our firm. Our leadership team ensures that these values permeate the organization.