Allison Transmission and Team Lynx Win Contract for Next Phases of U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Program

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, will provide the Allison eGen ForceTM electric hybrid system for American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ (ARV) Team Lynx prototype. Team Lynx, led by ARV, was recently selected for Phases 3 and 4 in the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition, now named the XM30 Combat Vehicle program.

“Allison Transmission is proud to partner with ARV and all members of Team Lynx—Textron Systems, Raytheon, L3Harris Technologies and Anduril Industries,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “Allison has combined its decades of expertise in both electric hybrid propulsion solutions and defense vehicles to develop our eGen Force that delivers optimal acceleration and braking, precision steering and true engine-off silent mobility, which are critical differentiators for this combat vehicle.”

The XM30 Combat Vehicle program (formerly OMFV) is the priority ground modernization five-phased program for the U.S. Army that will replace nearly 3,000 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Only two competitors were awarded contracts for Phases 3 and 4 Detailed Design and Prototype Build and Test. Team Lynx will now complete the designs that began in the Phase 2 Concept Design phase and build prototypes for U.S. Army evaluation beginning in 2026 with final selection and Low-Rate Initial Production to begin in late 2027.

The Allison eGen Force features fully integrated autonomy-enabling drive, steer and braking systems. The eGen Force benefits from Allison’s more than two decades of electric hybrid system experience as well as its tracked vehicle system knowledge refined over seven decades. The advanced propulsion solution features a 220-kilowatt electric motor and associated inverter for on-board vehicle power and parallel electric hybrid operation. Beyond power generation for auxiliary system capability development, the propulsion solution provides enhanced mobility performance and efficiency with a significant reduction in fuel consumption and reduced thermal and acoustic signatures.

To learn more about the Allison eGen Force and Team Lynx, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

