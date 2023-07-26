U.S. News & World Report Honors 4 Balfour Senior Living Communities Among Its Best Senior Living Communities for 2023-24

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Senior Living, LLC (“Balfour”), a leading owner-operator of luxury senior living communities, announced that four of its communities have been named among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living Communities for 2023 in the categories of assisted living, independent living and memory care.

Balfour communities honored included Balfour at Cherrywood (Louisville, Colorado) for Best Memory Care, The Lodge at Balfour (Louisville) for Best Independent Living, Balfour at Longmont (Longmont, Colorado) for Best Memory Care, and Balfour Ann Arbor (Ann Arbor, Michigan) for Best Assisted Living.

“ I know how well-regarded ranking systems from U.S. News & World Report have been for the world of universities and hospitals,” Balfour Senior Living CEO and founder Michael Schonbrun said. “ I’m delighted to see that they are now applying their same rigorous standards to the world of senior housing and that Balfour was fortunate enough to earn commendations for so many of its communities.”

U.S. News evaluated 3,867 communities between April 2022 and November 2022 with the goal of educating consumers and capturing the customer experience at each community based on satisfaction surveys taken by residents and/or family members of residents of senior living communities nationwide. U.S. News awards the title of Best Senior Living only to those communities that meet U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance on said surveys, which comprised 21 questions spanning seven domains of the consumer experience. The surveys captured safety, food and dining, management and staff, caregiving, value, cost and activities and reached more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents.

About Balfour

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, Balfour Senior Living is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and respite care services for senior adults. Known for its strong sense of community, robust life-enrichment activities, chef-prepared culinary, quality of care and innovative design, Balfour provides residents with a comfortable, service-enriched and friendly experience in a setting where luxury meets comfort and quality care. The company has 10 locations – nine in Colorado, one in Michigan – and is scheduled to open two more in 2024 – one in Brookline, Massachusetts, and one in Washington, D.C.

