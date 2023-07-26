Duo Health and National Kidney Partners Announce Launch of Statewide Value-based Care Model in Florida

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duo Health (Duo), a new type of community-based, technology-enabled physician group announced a new partnership in Florida with National Kidney Partners (NKP), a physician-led nephrology organization with care centers across the state. The partner organizations will deploy a new patient care model to improve quality delivered to qualifying Medicare patients by eliminating barriers to access, addressing patient needs holistically, and mobilizing the full breadth of community and family resources to support the needs of patients beyond the scope of traditional clinical practice.

Duo Health is a value-based medical group purpose-built to support people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Duo builds capacity in local markets via collaborative relationships with community providers. Duo Health brings a proven at-home clinical model, advanced technology, and deep domain expertise in patient engagement to give an unmatched model for participation by nephrologists that preserves physician independence, raises quality of care, improves patient experience and lowers total cost of care.

The founding physician practices of NKP organized in 2022 to help lead change and innovation in kidney health. These care centers include Renal Hypertension Center, Kidney and Hypertension Group of South Florida, Florida Kidney and Hypertension Clinic, Jacksonville Kidney Center, Kidney Institute of Florida, and Kidney Care of the Treasure Coast.

“For the last few years, our unwavering focus has been on uniting the finest nephrologists from across the state of Florida, all dedicated to providing comprehensive, compassionate care and delivering excellence in kidney health,” said Muralidhar Acharya, MD, President & CEO of NKP. “Together with Duo Health, we embark on an exciting journey to expand our programs in value-based care, reaching even more patients in need. We are determined to introduce groundbreaking models of care delivery, including the convenience of home-based treatments to elevate the standard of care for every patient under our wing. By embracing innovation and nurturing a patient-centric approach, we are not only transforming the lives of our patients but also shaping the landscape of kidney care in Florida.”

“Our mission to achieve better outcomes for all people with CKD is one we share with our newest partners. We expect to build on the tremendous success of the NKP physicians and, by doing so, establish NKP and Florida as a leader in value-based nephrology care,” said Nathan Goldstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Duo Health. “Duo’s high-touch, home-first, dedicated model provides greater physician collaboration and higher patient participation to achieve better health outcomes, reduce the cost of care and offer a better quality of life in Florida.”

About Duo Health:

Duo Health (“Duo”) is a new type of medical group designed around the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease and their physicians. Duo’s unique Health Mobilization™ platform partners multidisciplinary care teams with community nephrologists and activates all the other clinicians, facilities, and community organizations necessary to treat the whole patient on their own terms. The Duo Health team is comprised of leaders in value-based healthcare, technology and behavioral science who share a vision for advancing health equity one relationship at a time.

About National Kidney Partners

National Kidney Partners serves patients in the Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, and Jacksonville markets with over fifty providers. The team provides the full range of kidney health related services including general nephrology, hypertension, kidney transplant, dialysis vascular access, education, and clinical research.