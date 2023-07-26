U. S. Steel Recognized as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' with Top Disability Equality Index Score.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U. S. Steel (NYSE: X) announced today that for the third consecutive year, the Company was recognized as a “ Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion,” with a top score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI). Also this year, U. S. Steel’s President and CEO, David B. Burritt, joined more than 150 other global CEOs that have signed Disability:IN’s “CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion,” a collective call to advance disability inclusion in the workplace.

Over the last decade, the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, a non-profit organization that advocates for business disability inclusion worldwide, have jointly administered the DEI. The index is a comprehensive benchmark that scores and reviews a company’s efforts toward fostering disability inclusion.

" It is an honor to sign Disability:IN’s ‘CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion,’” said U. S. Steel President and CEO, David B. Burritt. " It is incumbent upon us all to persistently champion inclusion and advancement for people with disabilities in the places where we live and work."

U. S. Steel's commitment to advancing disability inclusion is supported by the dedicated members and leaders of the employee-led SteelABILITY Employee Resource Group (ERG). SteelABILITY’s key initiatives, such as the Disability Fundamentals Training program, have enabled U. S. Steel employees to learn how best to support their colleagues. The training enhances understanding of disability etiquette, disclosure, and accommodations among able-bodied employees, thereby fostering more meaningful interactions with their colleagues who have disabilities.

" Our performance on the 2023 Disability Equality Index is a testament to the remarkable leadership of our SteelABILITY Employee Resource Group. Their advancement of employee inclusivity, support, and education helps create a culture where everyone belongs," said Mona Dine, General Manager, Corporate Human Resources & Chief Diversity Officer.

At U. S. Steel, we believe hiring, promoting, and leveraging the skills of this underrepresented talent pool and promoting an equitable work environment fosters innovation and productivity.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.